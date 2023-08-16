Essendon may need to win its last two games to make finals and assistant coach Dale Tapping and a number of players are hopefully coming back to help them

Sam Draper after the R12 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on June 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S bid to make the finals has received a huge morale boost after assistant coach Dale Tapping returned to the club following treatment for cancer.

And the Bombers could be set for a massive on-field boost as well, with ruckman Sam Draper, forward Jake Stringer, Jye Caldwell and Dylan Shiel all in line to return for Saturday's must-win clash with Greater Western Sydney.

Tapping was diagnosed with Myeloma, a type of blood cancer, earlier this year.

He stepped away from his role at Essendon in June to focus on treatment, and he received a rousing welcome when he returned to the club on Wednesday.

It's come at the perfect time for the ninth-placed Bombers, who will probably need to beat both the Giants and ladder leader Collingwood in the last two rounds in order to make finals.

"Just the ovation he got from our players in the team meeting before was incredible," coach Brad Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

"That's another boost for us.

"Having Tapps back - from what he brings from a coaching perspective is really important.

"But again, (it's) another intangible bit of energy for our group. The boys are certainly up and about for him.

"He's had clearance to get on a plane and come to Sydney this weekend and be in our coaches box.

"We're very hopeful he's back permanently."

Scott is confident Caldwell (hip) will return against GWS.

And Draper (hip), Stringer (foot) and Shield (foot) will join him in the side if they can prove their fitness this week.

"(Stringer) was close (last week). But to my eye it just didn't look like he was at 100 per cent," Scott said.

"He's better again this week, so he'll train and we'll make a determination based on how he looks."

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Draper has been sidelined since round 13, but is looking good for a return.

"He's had a good, long, slow build-up," Scott said.

"Assuming he gets through that well and he's looking like the Sam Draper we know and love, he should play.

"He's been pain free for a long time.

"Now it's about being able to produce the power output that we know he can produce.

"We're expecting him to play, but the caveat is he has to get through training."

Scott said the Bombers won't rush anyone back before they're ready.

"To me it's just a simple question of are they right or are they not," he said.

"To me, rolling the dice is saying, 'no they're not right, but we're going to hope they can somehow get through the game'.

"We're not going to put ourselves in that position. There's always an element of risk when you're returning from injury.

"But if they're not very close to 100 per cent, we won't play them."