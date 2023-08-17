Chris Fagan looks on after Brisbane's win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is bracing for a desperate Collingwood on Friday night, with coach Chris Fagan saying nothing changes for his men despite the Magpies missing key personnel for the top-of-the-table clash.

Darcy Moore, Jordan de Goey and Bobby Hill have all been ruled out from the team that beat Geelong a week ago, adding to the already absent Nick Daicos.

But Fagan, whose Lions can wrap up second spot with wins over Collingwood and St Kilda, says he expects no drop-off from the competition leaders at Marvel Stadium.

"Obviously they've got quite a few out, but what I find at this time of year is you've got hungry guys in the reserves that want an opportunity, so they generally come in and play their roles really well," Fagan said on Thursday morning.

"Our expectation is we're going to play a Collingwood team tomorrow night that's going to bring out their very best effort and we're going to have to play really well to beat them.

"I've seen that with our team at times. We've got some good players out and bring some guys in from the twos that have been breaking their necks to get an opportunity for a few weeks and they don’t let you down.

"Whatever Collingwood players run out on the ground tomorrow night we know they're going to be going flat out."

Brisbane will regain the services of half-back Keidean Coleman, who has missed the past two matches with an eye injury, although the coach was remaining tight-lipped over who would replace Jack Gunston (knee).

Keidean Coleman is injured during the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane has won the past five matches against Collingwood, including the round four contest from earlier in the season, when it slammed on 10 goals in succession against the then unbeaten Magpies.

"They'll be fired up," Fagan said.

"They won't want to drop this game. They started to get back into some form last week and they'll want to continue with that because you can't beat good form coming into the finals."