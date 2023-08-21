A survey sent to clubs last week put forward the possibility of a veterans list, which would allow clubs to have one veteran listed outside of the primary list

Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUB champions such as Tom Hawkins, Todd Goldstein and Travis Boak could all be beneficiaries of a return of the veterans list, which has been flagged by the AFL.

The League last week sent a survey to all clubs asking for feedback on a range of list management and player movement ideas and concepts.

Included within that was the possibility of an additional list spot for veterans which, if approved, would allow clubs to have one veteran listed outside of the primary list.

The idea has been put forward as the AFL revisit a veterans list to avoid other players being forced into premature retirement due to their club's having a list squeeze.

The criteria put forward by the AFL in the scenario is the player would have to be over 32 years old and to have served at least 10 years at that same club, with his money still being included in the salary cap.

While the game has farewelled a number of retiring stars in recent weeks, including Sydney champion Lance Franklin, Richmond pair Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt, North Melbourne's Jack Ziebell and West Coast trio Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui and Shannon Hurn, there remains many experienced players who would benefit from the introduction of a veterans list.

North Melbourne, which already has to trim its list down after the AFL's allowances last year, is due to start talks on an extension for ruckman Goldstein, while Geelong could also do similar with star forward Hawkins to get in an extra list position.

Brisbane's Daniel Rich would also qualify at the Lions, as would Port Adelaide's former skipper Boak, who has been used as the tactical substitute several times this season and is out of contract at the end of this year.

Carlton's Ed Curnow is another veteran out of contract, while Rory Sloane and Taylor Walker at Adelaide would both qualify having both signed on for 2024 at the Crows.

Adelaide's Rory Sloane (left) and Taylor Walker celebrate a win with coach Matthew Nicks (centre) during round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Magpies duo Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom are signed on for next year but would also be eligible to be added to the veterans list, although only one would be allowed per club.

Players such as Liam Shiels would not be eligible as a veteran under the rule because although he has played at AFL level for 15 seasons, only this year has been at North.

The veterans' allowance was phased out of the AFL between 2011 and 2017 having originally been established to incentivise clubs to keep ageing players in the game.

The AFL also asked clubs in the survey for feedback on bringing pick purchasing into the trading landscape, whether extra rules should be put on 'salary dumps' and their thoughts on new future trading tweaks, with some changes potentially to be brought in for this off-season.