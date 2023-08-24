A massive spike in Auskick and junior football has seen participation in the northern market increase to record numbers

Auskickers pose at Sherwood Local Auskick Centre in Brisbane on August 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WATCH out rugby league, Australian Football is on the march in Queensland.

Just over a decade after Gold Coast entered the AFL as the competition's 17th club, participation numbers in the Sunshine State have continued to soar.

AFL Queensland announced on Thursday that not only are Auskick numbers on the climb, but total participation has hit a record exceeding 68,000 registered players.

Rugby league had 64,000 registered players in 2022 and had recorded an early-season rise of 13 per cent this year.

Head of AFL Queensland Trisha Squires said the figures were exciting for the code's most northern market.

"We'd probably be head-to-head with them (league) this year," Squires said.

Brisbane veteran Daniel Rich during an Auskick media opportunity at Sherwood Local Auskick Centre on August 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really excited. The game is growing so fast here in Queensland and we're so proud of it. We really want to capture the next generation fan and participant."

The numbers do not include 35,000 participants in school competitions.

The biggest growth areas are in Ipswich, which includes the home of Brisbane's new training and administration base at Springfield, and Gold Coast.

Head of AFL Queensland Trisha Squires, with Ben King, Claudia Whitfort, Daniel Rich, Natalie Grider and Auskickers at Sherwood Local Auskick Centre on August 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Auskick and junior football numbers have seen the largest spike.

"The appointment of Damien Hardwick [as Gold Coast coach], which brings more profile of the game to our state, I think it's all positive," Squires said.

"The introduction of the AFLW competition has really seen a surge of women and girls play in our game. You would think it would plateau, but it's not, we've seen another 10 per cent growth this year."