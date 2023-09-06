The AFL has today released the names of 83 players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine.

The 2023 AFLW Draft Combine will showcase the country’s most talented draft-age girls footballers and will again be held across multiple locations across Australia throughout September and October.

The events hosted in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia will be held in conjunction with the boys’ AFL State Draft Combine being held in those states.

Physical testing to be conducted will include the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.

All players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine are eligible to be selected in the 2023 AFLW Draft which will be held following the 2023 NAB AFLW Season.

Selection to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFLW recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred attendees.

All states and territories have representatives invited to attend.

Details for the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine are below:

NEW SOUTH WALES
Date: Monday, September 25
Venue: Netball Central - Sydney Olympic Park
Number of players: 10

VICTORIA
Date: Sunday, October 8
Venue: Margaret Court Arena and AIA Centre
Number of players: 40
Featuring players from Victoria and Tasmania

QUEENSLAND
Date: Sunday, October 8
Venue: TBC
Number of players: 12

SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Date: Saturday, October 14
Venue: Nazareth College and Bridgestone Athletics Park
Number of players: 9

WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Date: Sunday, October 15
Venue: Curtin University
Number of players: 8

NORTHERN TERRITORY
Date: Friday, October 13 or Saturday, October 14
Venue: Northern Territory Sports Academy
Number of players: 4

Continue below to see the list of players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine. Additional players may be added ahead of each event.

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Chloe

Adams

VIC

Geelong Falcons

Grovedale

Isabel

Bacon

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

Collegians

Jacinta

Baldwick

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Coorparoo

Brooke

Barwick

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Glenorchy

Serina

Baukes

NSW-ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

UTS Bats

Kiara

Bischa

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Kendra

Blattman

NSW-ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Sydney University

Brooke

Boileau

SA

South Adelaide

Mount Compass

Alissa

Brook

SA

South Adelaide

Victor Harbor

Molly

Brooksby

SA

Norwood

Golden Grove

Sophie

Butterworth

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays

Mornington

Cleo

Buttifant

NSW-ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Ainslie/Turvey Park

Ava

Campbell

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

Kyanne

Campbell

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Pioneer

Georgia

Clark

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Glenorchy

Georgie

Cleaver

WA

East Fremantle

Willetton

Holly

Cooper

NSW-ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Manly Warringah Wolves

Tyla

Crabtree

VIC

GWV Rebels

Redan

Lucille

Cronin

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

Rania

Crozier

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Aspley

Sophia

de Castella

NSW-ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Ainslie

Gabrielle

Eaton

NSW-ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Southern Power

Annabelle

Embelton

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

East Malvern

Mackenzie

Ford

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Kingborough

Keeley

Fullerton

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

Eaglehawk

Amy

Gaylor

VIC

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

Shineah

Goody

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Henley

Emily

Gough

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

East Malvern

Tsharni

Graham

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston Magpies

Liliana

Grassenis

WA

West Perth

Joondalup Kinross

Elaine

Grigg

SA

Central District

Broadview

Sarah

Grunden

VIC

Calder Cannons

Keilor

Lara

Hausegger

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Yarra Cobras

Jaime

Henry

WA

Swan Districts

Upper Swan

Tamara

Henry

VIC

Western Jets

Darley Devils

Jacinta

Hose

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

Lilu

Hung

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Aspley

Holly

Ifould

SA

South Adelaide

Willunga

Ava

Jordan

VIC

Northern Knights

Banyule

Kayley

Kavanagh

VIC

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

Lila

Keck

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

Strathfieldsaye

Tshinta

Kendall

QLD

 

Bond University

Annabel

Kievit

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Waratah

Tunisha

Kikoak

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Old Scotch Collegians

Mylee

Leitch

WA

East Fremantle

Mundijong Centrals

Evie

Long

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Sandgate

Bianca

Lyne

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays

Tyabb

Chantal

Mason

VIC

Geelong Falcons

St Josephs

Josie

McCabe

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Hayley

McLaughlin

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

Sienna

McMullen

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Cassie

McWilliam

NT

Swan Districts

Nightcliff

Olivia

Morris

NSW-ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Pennant Hills

Eva

O'Donnell

WA

Claremont

Subiaco

Bryde

O'Rourke

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

Strathfieldsaye

Sophie

Peters

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

Alyssia

Pisano

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Rowville Knights

Anjelique

Raison

WA

East Fremantle

Willeton

Jemma

Ramsdale

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays

Pines

Jessica

Rentsch

VIC

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

Jemma

Rigoni

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

Meg

Robertson

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays

Berwick

Marnie

Robinson

NSW-ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

UTS Bats

Laura

Roy

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

University of Queensland

Amber

Schutte

VIC

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

Jasmine

Shepherd

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

Beaumaris

Ella

Slocombe

WA

Claremont

Claremont

Kaitlyn

Srhoj

WA

Peel Thunder

Halls Head

Melanie

Staunton

NSW-ACT

GWS Giants Academy

East Coast Eagles/Ulladulla

Laura

Stone

VIC

Eastern Ranges

SBL Wolves

Georgia

Stubs

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Olinda Ferny Creek

Amber

Swan

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

Jasmyn

Thompson

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Ulverstone

Asha

Turner-Funk

NSW-ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Manly Warringah Wolves

Jess

Vukic

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

Zara

Walsh

SA

Sturt

Onkaparinga Valley

Kristie-Lee

Weston-Turner

VIC

Western Jets

Sunshine Heights

Kiera

Whiley

VIC

Western Jets

Hillside

Indiana

Williams

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

Mikayla

Williamson

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays

Pines

Piper

Window

SA

Glenelg

Morphettville Park

Lauren

Young

SA

West Adelaide

Goodwood Saints

Mia

Zielinski

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

East Malvern