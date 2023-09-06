The AFL has released the names of 83 players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine, which will be held in multiple locations across Australia throughout September and October.

The 2023 AFLW Draft Combine will showcase the country’s most talented draft-age girls footballers and will again be held across multiple locations across Australia throughout September and October.

The events hosted in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia will be held in conjunction with the boys’ AFL State Draft Combine being held in those states.

Physical testing to be conducted will include the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.

All players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine are eligible to be selected in the 2023 AFLW Draft which will be held following the 2023 NAB AFLW Season.

Selection to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFLW recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred attendees.

All states and territories have representatives invited to attend.

Details for the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine are below:

NEW SOUTH WALES

Date: Monday, September 25

Venue: Netball Central - Sydney Olympic Park

Number of players: 10

VICTORIA

Date: Sunday, October 8

Venue: Margaret Court Arena and AIA Centre

Number of players: 40

Featuring players from Victoria and Tasmania

QUEENSLAND

Date: Sunday, October 8

Venue: TBC

Number of players: 12

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Date: Saturday, October 14

Venue: Nazareth College and Bridgestone Athletics Park

Number of players: 9

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Date: Sunday, October 15

Venue: Curtin University

Number of players: 8

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Date: Friday, October 13 or Saturday, October 14

Venue: Northern Territory Sports Academy

Number of players: 4

Continue below to see the list of players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine. Additional players may be added ahead of each event.