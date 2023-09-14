Check out the line-ups for the semi-finals of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Brodie, Grundy, Jeremy Finlayson, Matthew Kennedy. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has resisted the temptation to recall Brodie Grundy, Port Adelaide has axed Jeremy Finlayson and Carlton has brought in Matt Kennedy for this weekend's semi-finals.

Finlayson, who has missed just one game since round three, has made way for Port spearhead Charlie Dixon for the Power's clash with Greater Western Sydney, while Kennedy has replaced towering Blues forward Harry McKay (concussion) for their game against the Demons.

But the chief interest lies with the Dees' reshuffle after their costly, narrow loss to Collingwood in the qualifying final last week.

Coach Simon Goodwin has opted for a smaller forward line in the wake of Jacob van Rooyen's suspension, recalling Charlie Spargo for his first game since round 18.

James Jordon comes in as a like-for-like replacement for the concussed Angus Brayshaw, and Adam Tomlinson adds another tall defender down back in place of the omitted Michael Hibberd.

Carlton has brought Kennedy back for his first game since round 17, while Jesse Motlop comes into the 22 to replace the suspended Jack Martin after being last week's sub.

Jack Silvagni, who passed a fitness test earlier in the week, has not been named among the emergencies.

In Saturday night's clash between the Power and the Giants at Adelaide Oval, Dixon comes in for Finlayson, while coach Ken Hinkley has also named Trent McKenzie (ankle) and Todd Marshall (hip), who had both been under injury clouds.

Former skipper Travis Boak comes into the 22 after being last week's sub and Dylan Williams, who suffered a hamstring injury last week, has been left out.

Finlayson and Williams have been named as emergencies so could come in as the sub.

The Giants welcome back gun midfielder Stephen Coniglio in place of the unlucky Xavier O'Halloran, while Nick Haynes will be considered to reprise his role as substitute.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, J.Jordon, C.Spargo

Out: M.Hibberd (omitted), J.van Rooyen (suspension), A.Brayshaw (concussion), B.Laurie (sub)

QF sub: Bailey Laurie

CARLTON

In: M.Kennedy

Out: J.Martin (suspension), H.McKay (concussion)

EF sub: Jesse Motlop

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon

Out: J.Finlayson (omitted), D.Williams (omitted)

QF sub: Travis Boak

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Coniglio

Out: X.O'Halloran (omitted), N.Haynes (sub)

EF sub: Nick Haynes