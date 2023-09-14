IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Damo and Nat preview the two huge semi-finals: Demons v Blues, Power v Giants
- Can Melbourne's midfield superstars overcome a red-hot Carlton?
- The mindset game: Will the pressure get to Port against GWS?
- Izzy Huntington finally returns after 616 days on the W sidelines
- Ask Damo: Why aren't the contract offers coming for Jack Silvagni?
