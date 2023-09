Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for a special Saturday episode of AFL Daily

Patrick Cripps and Matthew Cottrell celebrate Carlton's semi-final win over Melbourne on September 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards recap Carlton's epic win over Melbourne.

>> START LISTENING NOW



- The lid is officially off - Carlton are one win away from a Grand Final

- Robbie Williams among thousands getting around the Blues

- Sam Walsh's Dior mouthguard - a luxury item for a working-class player

- The battle between Charlie Curnow and Steven May

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.