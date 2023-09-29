The Blues have axed three players after their run to the preliminary finals

Lochie O'Brien looks dejected after the R12 match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG on June 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FORMER top-10 pick Lochie O'Brien is among three players delisted by Carlton.

O'Brien, taken with pick No.10 in the 2017 draft, leaves the Blues after playing 66 games in six seasons, including six this year.

Josh Honey, who played 17 senior games, and Sam Philp, who played two, have also been axed.

"Lochie had six seasons at the football club and forged some great relationships during that time, he is a quality character which we know will hold him in good stead for what lies ahead," Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

"Josh and Sam's capacity to keep fronting up in the midst of adversity throughout their four seasons at the club is a great testament to their resilience, which was certainly appreciated by their teammates, coaches and entire football department.

"The club wishes all three players nothing but the best for the next chapter in their journey."

Josh Honey warms up ahead of the R19 match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The trio's departure comes just days after Lachie Plowman announced he was retiring, while Ed Curnow has also hung up the boots.

Carlton reached a surprise preliminary final in 2023, losing to Brisbane last week.