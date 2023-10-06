Sarah Hosking and Ruby Schleicher are the hosts of Tagged, a new vodcast from AFL Media. Picture: Supplied

AFL Studios is proud to present Tagged, the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital, featuring fan-favourites Sarah Hosking (Richmond) and Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood).



One part pop-culture collective, one-part footy confessional, Tagged is bold, audacious, addictively entertaining, and embodies the revitalised new themes of the AFLW’s ’23 campaign.



Each week, Ruby and Sarah will serve up a stacked roster of content that includes The Tagged List (weekly food and entertainment recommendations), The Locker Room Tea (insider footy goss from around the league), The DM Sesh (deep chats about everything from social issues to hot-takes, and oh-so-relatable life problems), and hilarious stories from their incredible lives.



Whether you’re a die-hard Footy fan, or someone who’s never seen a game, we know you just won’t be able to shake Tagged.

Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said she was excited to launch this new vodcast/podcast which is on brand with the AFLW’s new campaign and aims to capture broad and diverse audiences.



“We’re really proud to release this new vodcast/podcast with two of the league’s most iconic AFLW players who live and breathe our new campaign of being fearless, loud and passionate,” Rogers said.



“Tagged gives Sarah and Ruby an opportunity to not only talk footy, but also have some fun and showcase their versatility as broadcasters to branch into pop culture too – they’ll be able to connect with audiences on another level and engage with a new generation.”



Initially drafted to Carlton and now donning the yellow and black for the Tigers, Hosking has been part of the AFLW’s fabric since its inception. Over this time she’s built an extensive online following showcasing her love of food and pulling pranks with her twin sister Jess, while also becoming a versatile media figure providing special comments during broadcasts.



“I can’t wait to get behind the mic with Ruby and create this new show,” Hosking said.



“We’ll talk footy of course and get all the inside goss from the league and teams for our audience, but we also both love chatting about food, reality TV, entertainment, pop culture and generally what’s happening in our world.



“We hope people love listening and watching as much as we love recording the show.”



A dual All-Australian and foundation player at the Pies, Schleicher is not only a defensive pillar in their backline, but she’s the heart and soul with an infectious personality. Off the field she’s an up-and-coming media figure and a highly sought after influencer.



“I’ve always wanted to create a podcast, so to have the opportunity to team up with ‘Hosko’ is a dream result – we’re good friends and always make each other laugh,” Schleicher said.



“Having the freedom to show our personalities and chat about so many different topics will be a lot of fun and we can’t wait to release the first episode, we hope everyone can get a kick out of it!”



Tagged debuts at womens.afl on Tuesday 10 October, and later that night on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/@AFLWomens.



The Podcast version of the show will be available on all good podcast platforms from 6am the same day.