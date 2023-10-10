Jordan De Goey says Lachie Schultz's trade request to Collingwood underlines the Magpies' status as a destination club

Jack Ginnivan in action during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Jordan De Goey has embraced Lachie Schultz's trade request to the Magpies and is adamant Collingwood is the best place for young forward Jack Ginnivan.

Gun Fremantle small forward Schultz, 25, has requested a trade to Collingwood, citing a desire to be closer to family in Victoria.

He would add further potency to a Magpies attack already stacked with small forwards like Bobby Hill, Jamie Elliott, Beau McCreery and Ginnivan.

"The culture and everything we're creating at Collingwood, we want to be a destination club," De Goey said.

"So to hear of players wanting to come here is obviously pretty special. The more gun talent we can get, the better.

"He's a fantastic player in his own right and he'd fit really well into the forward line. So fingers crossed that gets through."

Lachie Schultz (right) celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

If a deal for Schultz is completed, Ginnivan is among the small forwards who could be squeezed out.

De Goey hadn't heard of any trade links for the youngster.

"I'm sure they'll (the club) work it all out but we love 'Ginni' - everyone does at the footy club," he said.

"So we'll see what happens."

Jack Ginnivan is tackled during Collingwood's clash with Geelong in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ginnivan, 20, attracted headlines for going to the races the night before Collingwood's grand final triumph.

When asked whether Ginnivan needed to grow up, De Goey responded: "What were you like at 21?"

"He's pretty much the same as every 21-year-old going round.

"Obviously he's got growing up to do as does every 21-year-old going round.

"So the conditions we've got in the footy club, he'll continue to grow as a person and a footballer, so I think the best place for him is at the Pies."

Vice-captain Taylor Adams has requested a trade to Sydney, with a three-year deal and more midfield minutes on the cards.

"I love Tay as a teammate and also as a person," De Goey said at the launch of the FIM Supercross World Championship at Marvel Stadium.

"This is the football world we live in these days, this is gonna happen and I just want what's best for both parties.

"That's (whether Adams wants more security and midfield time) completely personal. Whatever he wants and his needs are, he's gonna fulfil those."

De Goey is enjoying a quiet trade period after last year, when he contemplated a move to St Kilda, following some off-field issues, before signing a five-year deal at Collingwood.

"The less you're in the news, the better in my opinion," he said.

"I feel for (other players) but in my career at the moment, I'm really happy at the Pies and happy I've got another four years to go."