Joel Hamling in action during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THERE were moves aplenty over the last two weeks, but three of the 34 players that found a new home during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period joined an ever-growing club in the process.

The trades of Taylor Adams to Sydney, Brodie Grundy to the Swans and Mabior Chol to Hawthorn saw the trio become the most recent additions to the three-club club.

However, defender Joel Hamling tops them all, with his move to Sydney putting him into an exclusive club all of his own – the four-club club.

Grundy's addition to the not-so-rare group came as no surprise after the two-pronged ruck experiment with Demon Max Gawn was abandoned mid-year.

The move to Sydney marks Grundy's third club in the space of 12 months, having moved from Collingwood to the Demons this time last year.

The two-time All-Australian has played 194 games across the two clubs, including four finals campaigns.

Magpies vice-captain Adams shocked the football world when he requested a trade north soon after the Magpies saluted in the Grand Final, but it didn't take long for a deal to be struck and the experienced midfielder joined a third club after originally being drafted by Greater Western Sydney in 2011.

Adams spent 10 seasons and played 175 games at the Pies, but missed this year's Grand Final win due to injury.

Chol was at Richmond for six seasons before making his way to Gold Coast ahead of the 2022 season.

After playing all 22 games and leading the club's goalkicking in his first season, Chol played just eight senior games this year.

Mabior Chol looks on during the R24 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on August 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Despite still having two years left to run on his contract at the Suns, the 26-year-old attracted interest from several clubs but settled on Hawthorn.

However, it is Hamling who is in a world of his own after landing at his fourth AFL club.

The 30-year-old joined the Swans as an unrestricted free agent during this year's Trade Period, having previously been listed at Geelong, the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle, however he didn't play a game at the Cats.

Swans big man Tom Hickey was a lone soldier in the four-club club this season, having lined-up at Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and Sydney, but the veteran called it a day at the end of the season after 13 years at the top level.

Tom Hickey handballs during Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

This year's three additions have nothing on last year's Trade Period, when eight players joined the exclusive three-club club.

One of last year's additions was triple-premiership Hawk Jack Gunston (Adelaide, Hawthorn, Brisbane) after he landed at the Lions, however he is back in the brown and gold just 12 months later.

Three men are no longer part of the three-club club, with Jed AndersonJosh Bruce and Andrew Phillips all hanging up the boots in 2023, while Cats pair Sam Menegola and Jon Ceglar were on three clubs' lists across their careers but didn't play a game at their first club.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player

First club

Second club

Current club

Blake Acres

St Kilda

Fremantle

Carlton

Taylor Adams**

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Sydney

James Aish

Brisbane

Collingwood

Fremantle

Tom Campbell

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Mabior Chol***

Richmond

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Billy Frampton

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Collingwood

Sam Frost

GWS

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Hugh Greenwood

Adelaide

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Brodie Grundy**

Collingwood

Melbourne

Sydney

Jack Gunston

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Bradley Hill

Hawthorn

Fremantle

St Kilda

Jesse Hogan

Melbourne

Fremantle

GWS

Rory Lobb

GWS

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Jarryd Lyons

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Tom Mitchell

Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Jaeger O'Meara

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Braydon Preuss

North Melbourne

Melbourne

GWS

Adam Saad

Gold Coast

Essendon

Carlton

Josh Schache

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Will Setterfield

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Tyson Stengle

Richmond

Adelaide

Geelong

Adam Treloar

GWS

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Corey Wagner

North Melbourne

Melbourne

Fremantle


The four-club club

Joel Hamling

Geelong*

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Listed but didn't play for original club

Alex Keath

Gold Coast*

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

 

* Didn't play a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs at the end of the 2023 season