Catch all the action of the last two days of the Wheelchair AFL National Championships as Australia's best players battle it out

Chris Henderson of Vic Country and Jo Argaet of Vic Metro ahead of the Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championship on October 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU CAN watch Australia's best men's and women's wheelchair footballers battle it out in the finals of the 2023 Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 90 players across nine mixed teams will compete for the coveted title, marking the second consecutive year each state and territory is represented, along with a team from the Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL).

A 'lightning carnival' format consisting of 37 games will take place on November 2-3, with the top five teams progressing to division one and the remaining four teams placed into division two, with the championships culminating in grand finals on Sunday.

>> WATCH ALL THE ACTION LIVE ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Since DSA established the carnival in 2016, South Australia has won four division one titles (2016-2019), while Victoria took home its inaugural crown in 2022, and as the reigning champ, will be looking to defend its premiership.

An 'All Star Game' will also feature on the final day of the event, with wheelchair footballers from the championships battling it out with some famous faces including Greater Western Sydney captain, Toby Greene, Western Bulldogs forward, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic gold medallist, Ryley Batt OAM, actor Samuel Johnson OAM, and the AFL's Executive General Manager of Game Development, Rob Auld.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Saturday, November 4: 10am-3.30pm AEDT

Sunday, November 5: 9am-5.30pm AEDT

Sunday's schedule (all times AEDT)

9am - Div 1 - 5th Place Playoff

10.10pm - Div 2 - 3rd Place Playoff

11.20pm - Div 1 - 3rd Place Playoff

12.20pm - All Star Game

12.50pm - Women's Expo Game

1.30pm - Div 2 Grand Final (Wheelchair Auskick - Half Time)

2.30pm - Div 2 Presentation

3pm - Div 1 Grand Final (Wheelchair Auskick - Half Time)

4pm - Div 1 Presentation

The 2023 Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships are also supported by the Victorian Government, APM Employment Services and the Australian Defence Force.

PAST WINNERS