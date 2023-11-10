Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are joined by Kevin Sheehan for the annual mock draft

Nick Watson during his appearance on AFL.com.au's Gettable in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S TIME for the annual Mock Draft on Gettable.

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's hit trade and draft show, Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are joined by the AFL's talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan to go through where clubs could be looking on draft night.

In a needs-based mock draft, all of the big questions are debated. Will the Eagles accept an offer for the No.1 pick? Will the Kangas look for midfielders or key-position talents? And where will the bids be placed on a series of Suns Academy guns?

Where does exciting small forward Nick 'The Wizard' Watson fall? Which club takes the punt on West Australian defender Daniel Curtin? And what about the draft's big bolter in Victorian midfielder Caleb Windsor?

Cal, Riley and Kev go through the entire top 20 as it currently stands, with matched bids included, taking a very specific focus on where clubs could be looking to fill positional voids later this month.

Who could your club go for? Find out now on Gettable.