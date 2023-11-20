After being taken with pick No.1 in the AFL Draft, Harley Reid is keen to make an impression at the Eagles

Harley Reid poses for a photo during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NO.1 draft pick Harley Reid is determined to make his mark interstate after being selected as the nation's top young talent by West Coast.

The 18-year-old Victorian gun was, as expected, picked first at Marvel Stadium on Monday night as the Eagles swatted away trade bids by rival clubs for the top selection.

Among the unsuccessful bidders, North Melbourne took Tasmanian onballer Colby McKercher (pick two) as the first of its five first-round selections.

Gold Coast matched rival bids on Academy talents Jed Walter (pick three), Ethan Read (nine), Jake Rogers (14) and Will Graham (26).

Greater Western Sydney produced the biggest shock of the first round when it used pick 12 on draft bolter Phoenix Gothard, a forward from Albury.

Reid, who hails from Tongala in Victoria's Goulburn Valley region, is arguably the most-hyped draftee in history and viewed by many recruiters as a generational talent.

The teen sensation has been forced to defend himself throughout the year amid speculation he was less than happy to move to the other side of the country.

"It was pretty annoying at times when they say it and they really haven't even met you," Reid said.

"It (the Eagles jumper) is on me now, so hopefully that puts a bit of word out there that I'm keen to go over there and get stuck into it."

Reid joins a rebuilding West Coast outfit, which has won just five games over the last two seasons.

He is prepared for the instant celebrity status that will fall on his young shoulders when he lands in football-mad Perth.

"It's part of the journey I suppose and it's pretty humbling too, but it's motivation too to be a superstar and get in there and earn respect off the teammates," Reid said.

"There's a great young core group over there and a lot of experience.

"There's a lot of history behind that club too so I'm keen to get in there and hopefully influence that club and help them get back to the top."

West Coast flew cult figure Nic Naitanui to Melbourne to present Reid with his new jumper.

Harley Reid is presented with his West Coast jumper by Nic Naitanui at the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Naitanui handed over the No.9 guernsey, which he and fellow Eagles great Ben Cousins wore during their illustrious careers.

"It's huge. To see the history and what's behind it and to add to it is something that's going to motivate me to get to the next level and improve each week," Reid said.

"It's something that I'll remind myself of, what's on my back. It's not just a number, it's got a lot of meaning behind it."