Port Adelaide ushers in a fresh era of leaders, naming two young stars to guide the club from 2024 and beyond

Connor Rozee and Zak Butters during the Round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NEWLY re-signed Port Adelaide star Connor Rozee has been named the Power's new captain, with Zak Butters his vice-captain.

The club also confirmed Rozee's massive eight-year contract extension, which was revealed by AFL.com.au on Sunday.

Rozee will switch from the No.20 jumper to Port Adelaide's No.1 guernsey as per the club's tradition as he takes on the captaincy following Tom Jonas' retirement.

"To be captain of Port Adelaide, a club that is more than 150 years old, is a huge honour," Rozee said.

"It's so humbling to follow in the footsteps of club greats such as Russell Ebert, Gavin Wanganeen, Matthew Primus, Travis Boak, the list just goes on and on.

"To wear the number one guernsey is something I'm incredibly proud of and I won't take for granted. I feel I'm ready to lead our group moving forward."

Rozee will take on the captaincy aged just 23, making him the youngest in the competition. But after elevating himself to be one of the stars of the AFL in recent seasons, including being a back-to-back All-Australian in the past two years, Rozee takes on the mantle prepared.

"Connor is absolutely ready to captain this football club," coach Ken Hinkley said.

"He leads by example on game-day, he works his backside off at training and prepares week in and week out like an absolute professional.

"Importantly, he demonstrates genuine care for his teammates and continually drives our culture internally.

"Connor is a very mature 23-year old and is a credit to himself and his family as to how he continues to grow as an individual."

Connor Rozee pictured ahead of the 2023 season. Picture: AFL Photos

Rozee's new deal sees him join Western Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton as the longest contracted players in the AFL, with Rozee's extension seeing him locked in at the Power until the end of 2032.

Fellow recently re-signed midfield gun Butters, who inked a new deal to the end of 2026, will be his vice-captain, with Sam Powell-Pepper, Dan Houston and Willem Drew part of the broader leadership group.