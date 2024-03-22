You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Brad Crouch in action for St Kilda against Richmond in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy returns this weekend for 2024 and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The Smithy's VFL men's season kicks off on Friday afternoon with Collingwood hosting Sandringham from 4pm AEDT in a clash featuring AFL stars Brad Crouch and Dan Butler, while Jack Bytel will line up for the Pies agains his old side. Standalone clubs Frankston and Williamstown will do battle from 7.35pm AEDT.

Other highlights of the weekend include three-time All-Australian Jack Macrae turning out for Footscray against GWS Giants from 12.05pm AEDT on Sunday, while reigning premier Gold Coast begins its flag defence against Richmond on Saturday at 12.05pm AEDT. Brisbane recruit Tom Doedee will also make his playing return after a knee reconstruction when the Lions take on Essendon from 1.05pm AEDT on Saturday.

The rebel VFL Women's competition also starts on Friday, when the Southern Saints and Collingwood face off after the men's VFL game from 7.05pm AEDT.

Premier Port Melbourne plays its first game away to Essendon from 10.05am on Saturday, Geelong and Carlton clash from 11.15am AEDT on Saturday, while Sunday sees the Casey Demons host the Box Hill Hawks from 11.05am AEDT.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round one

Friday, March 22

Sandringham v Collingwood, RSEA Park, 4.05pm AEDT

Frankston v Williamstown, Kinetic Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT

Saturday, March 23

Gold Coast v Richmond, People First Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Southport v Port Melbourne, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Essendon v Brisbane, NEC Hangar, 1.05pm AEDT

Geelong v Werribee, GMHBA Stadium, 2.05pm AEDT

North Melbourne v Northern Bullants, Arden Street Oval, 3.05pm AEDT

Sunday, March 24

Sydney v Coburg, Tramway Oval, 12.05pm AEDT

Footscray v Greater Western Sydney, Whitten Oval, 12.05pm AEDT

Casey Demons v Box Hill Hawks, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEDT

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round one

Friday, March 22

Southern Saints v Collingwood, RSEA Park, 7.05pm AEDT

Saturday, March 23

Essendon v Port Melbourne, NEC Hangar, 10.05am AEDT

Geelong v Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 11.15am AEDT

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Whitten Oval, 12.05pm AEDT

Darebin v Williamstown, La Trobe University, Bundoora, 5.05pm AEDT

Sunday, March 24

Casey Demons v Box Hill Hawks, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEDT