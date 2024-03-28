You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Norwood and Sturt will face off in the 2024 SANFL season opener on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Picture: SANFL

STATE LEAGUE footy returns this weekend for 2024 and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The SANFL and WAFL seasons kick off on Thursday, with Norwood v Sturt opening the SANFL season from 7.40pm ACDT and West Perth v Claremont beginning their WAFL campaigns from 7.10pm AWST.

There is a feast of state-league footy on Good Friday, with 10 games played across the VFL, VFLW and SANFL competitions.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and VFLW games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The Brisbane v Collingwood (11.05am AEST) and North Melbourne v Carlton (12.30pm AEDT) clashes are the highlight of the day, while the Kangaroos and Blues VFLW teams will face off ahead of the VFL men's game at 9.30am AEDT.

There are four SANFL games, including reigning premier Glenelg opening its season against Port Adelaide from 4.40pm ACDT.

And the WAFL action continues on Saturday, with Peel Thunder's first-up game against East Fremantle from 1.40pm AWST and West Coast facing off against Swan Districts from 2.30pm AWST.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round two

Friday, March 29

Brisbane Lions v Collingwood, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street, 12.30pm AEDT

Coburg v Williamstown, Highgate Recreation Reserve, 2.30pm AEDT

Port Melbourne v Frankston, ETU Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

Saturday, March 30

Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, GMHBA Stadium 11.05am AEDT

Southport v Werribee, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Footscray, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEDT

Sunday, March 31

Richmond v Sydney Swans, Swinburne Centre, 12.05pm AEDT

Sandringham v Essendon, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEDT

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round two

Friday, March 29

North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street, 9.30am AEDT

Port Melbourne v Collingwood, ETU Stadium, 12.35pm AEDT

Saturday, March 30

Casey Demons v Western Bulldogs, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEDT

Essendon v Williamstown, NEC Hangar, 12.05pm AEDT

Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEDT

Sunday, March 31

Southern Saints, v Darebin Falcons, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 9.45am AEDT

SANFL fixture, round one

Thursday, March 28

Norwood v Sturt, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACDT

Friday, March 29

North Adelaide v Central District, Prospect Oval, 1.40pm ACDT

South Adelaide v Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACDT

Woodville-West Torrens v West Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.30pm ACDT

Glenelg v Port Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 4.40pm ACDT

WAFL fixture, round one

Thursday, March 28

West Perth v Claremont, Pentanet Stadium, 7.10pm AWST

Saturday, March 30

Peel Thunder v East Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 1.40pm AWST

South Fremantle v East Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.30pm AWST

Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST

Perth v Subiaco, Mineral Resources Park, 4.10pm AWST