STATE LEAGUE footy returns this weekend for 2024 and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
The SANFL and WAFL seasons kick off on Thursday, with Norwood v Sturt opening the SANFL season from 7.40pm ACDT and West Perth v Claremont beginning their WAFL campaigns from 7.10pm AWST.
There is a feast of state-league footy on Good Friday, with 10 games played across the VFL, VFLW and SANFL competitions.
The Brisbane v Collingwood (11.05am AEST) and North Melbourne v Carlton (12.30pm AEDT) clashes are the highlight of the day, while the Kangaroos and Blues VFLW teams will face off ahead of the VFL men's game at 9.30am AEDT.
There are four SANFL games, including reigning premier Glenelg opening its season against Port Adelaide from 4.40pm ACDT.
And the WAFL action continues on Saturday, with Peel Thunder's first-up game against East Fremantle from 1.40pm AWST and West Coast facing off against Swan Districts from 2.30pm AWST.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round two
Friday, March 29
Brisbane Lions v Collingwood, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST
North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street, 12.30pm AEDT
Coburg v Williamstown, Highgate Recreation Reserve, 2.30pm AEDT
Port Melbourne v Frankston, ETU Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT
Saturday, March 30
Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, GMHBA Stadium 11.05am AEDT
Southport v Werribee, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST
Casey Demons v Footscray, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEDT
Sunday, March 31
Richmond v Sydney Swans, Swinburne Centre, 12.05pm AEDT
Sandringham v Essendon, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEDT
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round two
Friday, March 29
North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street, 9.30am AEDT
Port Melbourne v Collingwood, ETU Stadium, 12.35pm AEDT
Saturday, March 30
Casey Demons v Western Bulldogs, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEDT
Essendon v Williamstown, NEC Hangar, 12.05pm AEDT
Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEDT
Sunday, March 31
Southern Saints, v Darebin Falcons, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 9.45am AEDT
SANFL fixture, round one
Thursday, March 28
Norwood v Sturt, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACDT
Friday, March 29
North Adelaide v Central District, Prospect Oval, 1.40pm ACDT
South Adelaide v Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACDT
Woodville-West Torrens v West Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.30pm ACDT
Glenelg v Port Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 4.40pm ACDT
WAFL fixture, round one
Thursday, March 28
West Perth v Claremont, Pentanet Stadium, 7.10pm AWST
Saturday, March 30
Peel Thunder v East Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 1.40pm AWST
South Fremantle v East Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.30pm AWST
Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST
Perth v Subiaco, Mineral Resources Park, 4.10pm AWST