Our footy experts have made the call on round five

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

GATHER Round finished with a bang and so did our tipsters with most of them correctly tipping all nine winners for the weekend.

It means that Damian Barrett remains out in front, but the chasing pack is nipping at his heels.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Kane Cornes is our only tipster to back Brisbane over the in-form Melbourne, while two plucky experts have tipped West Coast to get its first win of the year.

Round five's matches are largely shaping up to be one-sided affairs according to our experts, with six teams getting no love.

Check out all the R5 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Melbourne - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 9

Total: 31

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – seven points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 9

Total: 30

KANE CORNES

Brisbane – seven points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 9

Total: 29

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 9

Total: 29

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne – 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 8

Total: 28

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 8

Total: 28

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 16 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 9

Total: 27

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - 15 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 9

Total: 27

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 18 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Richmond

Last week: 8

Total: 26

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last week: 9

Total: 26

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 26

TOTALS

Melbourne 10-1 Brisbane

Western Bulldogs 11-0 Essendon

Greater Western Sydney 11-0 St Kilda

Carlton 11-0 Adelaide

Gold Coast 11-0 Hawthorn

Port Adelaide 11-0 Fremantle

Geelong 11-0 North Melbourne

West Coast 2-9 Richmond

Byes: Collingwood, Sydney