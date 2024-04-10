GATHER Round finished with a bang and so did our tipsters with most of them correctly tipping all nine winners for the weekend.
It means that Damian Barrett remains out in front, but the chasing pack is nipping at his heels.
Kane Cornes is our only tipster to back Brisbane over the in-form Melbourne, while two plucky experts have tipped West Coast to get its first win of the year.
Round five's matches are largely shaping up to be one-sided affairs according to our experts, with six teams getting no love.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Melbourne - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 9
Total: 31
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – seven points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 9
Total: 30
KANE CORNES
Brisbane – seven points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 9
Total: 29
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 9
Total: 29
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne – 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 8
Total: 28
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 8
Total: 28
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 9
Total: 27
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 9
Total: 27
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 18 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Richmond
Last week: 8
Total: 26
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last week: 9
Total: 26
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 26
TOTALS
Melbourne 10-1 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 11-0 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 St Kilda
Carlton 11-0 Adelaide
Gold Coast 11-0 Hawthorn
Port Adelaide 11-0 Fremantle
Geelong 11-0 North Melbourne
West Coast 2-9 Richmond
Byes: Collingwood, Sydney