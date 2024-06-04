GWS' gun defender believes the club has a five-year shot at its maiden AFL premiership

Sam Taylor during the Greater Western Sydney Team Photo Day at the VAILO Community Centre on February 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM TAYLOR believes Greater Western Sydney has a five-year window to win a premiership and has committed for another seven years to the rising club.

Turning his back on exploring free agency at the end of next season, the 25-year-old defender has chosen to devote almost a decade of his life to a club that has yet to taste Grand Final success.

Confident their premiership window is wide open after a 7-4 start to the season, Taylor will remain with the Giants until at least the end of 2032.

"That was the main reason why I wanted to be at the club, to win a flag. That's the ultimate goal," Taylor said on Tuesday.

"We have a window, I reckon the next five years, of reaching that goal.

Sam Taylor and Jesse Hogan after the round two match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium, March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The players we have coming through are just very talented and skilful. We have a lot of trust we can achieve that.

"By the time seven years is up, I'll be 33. I'll most likely be done."

Near unconquerable in the air, Taylor has been instrumental in the Giants' impressive form this season, boasting an average of almost five intercept marks and nine intercept possessions a game.

Sam Taylor marks during the round two match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium, March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Raised in Perth before being drafted in 2017, the All-Australian defender says the option for a homecoming was there but it was not something he ever entertained.

"As much as a few mates back home wanted me to ... this is where I saw myself," he said.

"My contract was done next year so I had plenty of time, but I was always going to stay at the Giants.

"Long-term contracts are part of it and when it came up I was like, 'yep, sounds good'.

"I didn't really want to be anywhere else. I didn't really want to do a short-term contract."

After a bye last round, seventh-placed GWS begins its finals charge with a trip to Tasmania to take on in-form Hawthorn.

Callum Brown will be available for selection after the gun forward served his three-match ban for a high bump in what will be a massive boost for a side carrying 14 injured players.

Giants coach Adam Kingsley won't be looking to replicate the magic of the club's late surge last season, taking confidence in the strength of their current form.

"Last year was last year. If we continually focus on that, then we'll miss the road ahead," Kingsley said.

"We're firmly looking ahead. We've got a really strong back half of the season draw in terms of we play some challenging teams, with that presents good opportunity to climb the ladder and position ourselves as close as we can to the top.

"That's how we view it and that starts this week with Hawthorn."