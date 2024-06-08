Tom Mitchell has undergone a minor procedure on the plantar fascia in his left foot

Tom Mitchell kicks the ball during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD premiership midfielder Tom Mitchell has undergone foot surgery this week and will be sidelined for further six to eight weeks.

The 31-year-old had been managing the plantar fasciitis issue in his left foot but hadn't played a game since the Magpies' Anzac Day match against Essendon.

However the Brownlow Medallist went sent in for the minor procedure this week which will now rule him out until at least the Magpies' round 19 clash with Mitchell's former side, Hawthorn.

"Tom has undergone a minor procedure to address the plantar fasciitis he has been managing," Collingwood's high performance manager Jarrod Wade said.

"Following further consultation, surgery was the best option to help Tom regain full function in his foot.

"Tom will have a period of rest and recovery post-surgery before commencing a return to play program where we expect to see him return to the game in the back end of the season."

The injury is another huge blow to the reigning premiers who are already without Jordan De Goey (abdominal), Scott Pendlebury (bicep), Dan McStay (knee), Brody Mihocek (hamstring), Jamie Elliott (vascular), Will Hoskin-Elliott (hamstring) and Mason Cox (knee).