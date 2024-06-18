Port Adelaide gun Zak Butters has faced the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday

Zak Butters during Yartapuulti's game against Hawthorn in R10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters is free to face Brisbane on Saturday after his striking charge was thrown out at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday.

Butters was given a one-match ban for striking Tom Green during the Power's loss to Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Learn More 00:34

But the midfielder will face the Lions at Adelaide Oval after having the suspension dismissed, with the Tribunal accepting the impact was negligible.

Butters is currently in equal eighth spot on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, which last year correctly tipped Lachie Neale would win the award.

He is eight votes behind leader Isaac Heeney on the Brownlow Predictor and three votes off second spot.

After Tuesday's verdict, Butters is still eligible to win the Brownlow Medal.

More to come