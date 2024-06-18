Another supporter has been handed a lifetime ban for running onto the ground during a match

A general view of the round three match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

A FAN who ran onto Marvel Stadium during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne on Sunday has been handed a lifetime ban.

The supporter, who isn't a club or AFL member, has been banned from all AFL and AFLW matches, although the penalty can be reviewed after five years.

The invader was removed from the venue by Victoria Police before trying to get back in via another entrance.

"Running onto the ground during a match is dangerous, senseless and unlawful," AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said.

"As we reiterated earlier in the year, if you choose to do it you will have deal with local authorities and ultimately lose the privilege of attending AFL matches."

A man was banned earlier this year after running onto Adelaide Oval during the Crows' clash against Geelong in round two.

A Collingwood supporter was also suspended for the rest of this year for leaning over the fence and grabbing a West Coast player.