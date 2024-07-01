Harry Perryman says his manager is 'working bloody hard' as rival clubs seek to lure the utility from GWS

Harry Perryman in action during GWS' clash with West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney free agent Harry Perryman is looking to "block out" any potential distraction in his contract decision as the Giants look to snap their form against a red-hot Carlton this week.

Perryman is one of the game's most wanted out-of-contract players, with the versatile Giant being hunted by Port Adelaide, Adelaide and Hawthorn, with other clubs also interested in the unrestricted free agent.

The Giants, too, have put a five-year offer to keep Perryman, who said on Monday there could be progress on his situation in coming weeks.

"It's been interesting. I've never gone through this too much before. It's a pretty boring answer but I try to block all that stuff out and that's why I pay my manager so he can look after that," Perryman told AFL.com.au.

"Up in Sydney it's easy as you're kind of away from it all. Hopefully something can happen pretty soon over the next couple of weeks or month but if not we'll just try to keep playing good footy.

"My manager is always in contact with the club and trying to sort stuff out so he's working bloody hard."

Learn More 24:29

The 25-year-old, who was a graduate of the club's Academy and a first-round pick in 2016, said the focus on his future had been something new to him.

"It is a little bit weird to be honest, but as it's gone on you get a little bit used to it and you just try to worry about being the same person each day at the club and not letting that affect the way you are at the club," he said.

"I've had some good mates leave the club over the years and obviously boys have signed on. There's always plenty of support there and plenty of people to reach out and talk to, so I'm pretty lucky on that one."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Toby Greene of the Giants celebrates with Harry Perryman of the Giants after kicking a goal during the AFL First Preliminary Final match between Collingwood Magpies and Greater Western Sydney Giants at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 22, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

Perryman's focus is on turning around the Giants' form, with last year's preliminary finalists losing to Adelaide by 16 points on the weekend. It was Adam Kingsley's side's sixth loss from its past eight games after a five-game winning run to start the season.

The club has averaged only 10 goals a game through that period, a significant gap behind the leading flag contenders.

"We spoke about it after the game and we're just that little bit off. We're trying bloody hard to turn it around but it's just not coming at the moment. We're still confident we can turn it around and we'll get our review done today and look to move forward from there," Perryman said.

"Our hunger around the footy has dropped off a little bit from all areas – forwards, mids and backs. If we can get that back to where it needs to be then our ball movement usually takes care of itself after that."

Harry Perryman after GWS's loss to Adelaide in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Perryman returned from a month out of action with a hamstring injury to face the Crows, with the defeat leaving the Giants sit in 10th place in a cramped ladder, with 13 teams competing for a finals spot.

He said any concerns about a slip-up being costly could be set against the opportunity of a win over the Blues, who have won their past five games.

"I kind of look the other way – if you get a good win this week then you're back in top-four nearly. We'll probably look at it with that point of view and say if you get on a good run this time of year then it can be a good time to be playing your best footy," he said.

"It's only a game from 13th to fourth or something like that so you've got to look at it that way. If you're looking at it the other way then it's not the best frame of mind to be in so we're definitely looking at the positive side of things."