The Giants have been dealt an injury setback with Josh Kelly hurt again

Josh Kelly in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has been dealt a huge blow with Josh Kelly to be sidelined with another calf injury.

Kelly reported soreness after the Giants' loss to Adelaide and scans revealed a calf strain, which will sideline him for up to five weeks.

The 29-year-old was sidelined for four weeks earlier in the year with a calf strain, with this setback on the opposite calf.

The Giants have lost six of their past eight matches and have fallen to 10th on the ladder ahead of hosting Carlton on Saturday night.

Gun defender Sam Taylor has started running and is listed as being four weeks away from a return after suffering a ruptured testicle.

GWS could regain Nick Haynes from a hamstring injury this week, while Harry Rowston will be sidelined indefinitely with a back issue.