Damien Hardwick and Dustin Martin celebrate Richmond's 2019 Grand Final win. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Would the Suns actually have a spot for Dustin Martin?

- The staunch defence of the northern academies

- Schmooky doubles down on why Justin Longmuir should get a new deal

- The small tweak that ball the difference for Jye Amiss

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.