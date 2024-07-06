Carlton players look dejected after a loss during round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has conceded that his side had no answers as Greater Western Sydney turned around a hefty deficit to clinch a 12-point victory at Engie Stadium on Saturday night.

The Blues led the Giants by as much as 39 points as they piled on eight goals in the opening term, but have now given up a quarter-time advantage in four of their five defeats this season.

The Giants were able to wrestle back the momentum as they beat the Blues at their own game around the stoppages and booted 14 goals to three through the middle two terms.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 08:13

    Full post-match, R17: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 17’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:29

    Full post-match, R17: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 17’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: GWS v Carlton

    The Giants and Blues clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Outstanding Hogan goal-fest fires Giants past Blues

    Jesse Hogan bounces back to form to lead his side with five majors against the Blues

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Hot Blues set up grandstand finish

    Back-to-back goals from Matthew Kennedy and Blake Acres sees the Blues get within striking range

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Giants catch fire to snatch the lead

    Goals from Jesse Hogan and Harvey Thomas in quick succession sees the Giants take an early third-quarter lead

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Terrific Cripps bomb stuns Giants

    Patrick Cripps lets rip on this long-range roost to give his side a much-needed major

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Silky Coniglio snaps Giants back into gear

    Stephen Coniglio continues his side’s dominant start to the second term as GWS mounts its comeback

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Jones jets away for running ripper

    Darcy Jones puts through this quality goal on the burst to reduce the quarter-time deficit for his side

    AFL
  • 00:43

    McKay's massive start earns early hat-trick

    Harry McKay nails his side’s first three majors as the Blues burst out of the gates

    AFL

"We were completely dominated in the second and third quarter,” Voss said.

“It was more, 'how do we turn off the scoreboard?' because we just couldn't get our hands on it for large periods. We certainly felt like that momentum was against us.

GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

“Not a hell of a lot was working in some of the things we were trying to adjust, just because we couldn't get our hands on it.”

06:29

Full post-match, R17: Blues

Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 17’s match against GWS

Blues key forward Harry McKay booted three goals in the opening 12 minutes of the match and finished with five but Charlie Curnow was held to only major in the dying stages.

But it was Giants spearhead Jesse Hogan that broke the game open with five goals in the second and third terms, and took nine marks including six contested grabs.

02:44

Outstanding Hogan goal-fest fires Giants past Blues

Jesse Hogan bounces back to form to lead his side with five majors against the Blues

The Blues had few options to try to contain Hogan as he got off the leash, especially with Jacob Weitering restricted by a corked thigh that Voss does not expect to be a lingering concern.

"That's all it is but he was obviously quite limited in his movement,” Voss said.

“There were a couple of things that we were managing there for a little while, but not in the right part of the game unfortunately.

“They battle along and they'll pull up ok, but obviously within the game itself it was a bit difficult for them to manage.”

08:13

Full post-match, R17: Giants

Watch GWS’s press conference after round 17’s match against Carlton

The Giants overcame the biggest deficit on their way to victory in club history after getting on top at the clearances with Kieren Briggs leading the way.

The Blues won the clearance battle 18-7 in the opening term, but the Giants took it out 25-16 through the next two terms as their ruck finished with a team-high 10 clearances along with 22 disposals and 40 hitouts.

"He still did his normal stuff in the ruck, joined in at ground level, and then was able to have an impact on the ground,” Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"So he's having a shot at goal, he's marking some balls behind the play, generally getting involved in the game.

"I thought it was probably his best game for the season and one of the best games he's played for us.”