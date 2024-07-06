Carlton coach Michael Voss has admitted his side couldn't contain a rampant Greater Western Sydney, while also shedding some light on the extent of Jacob Weitering's injury

Carlton players look dejected after a loss during round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has conceded that his side had no answers as Greater Western Sydney turned around a hefty deficit to clinch a 12-point victory at Engie Stadium on Saturday night.

The Blues led the Giants by as much as 39 points as they piled on eight goals in the opening term, but have now given up a quarter-time advantage in four of their five defeats this season.

The Giants were able to wrestle back the momentum as they beat the Blues at their own game around the stoppages and booted 14 goals to three through the middle two terms.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:13 Full post-match, R17: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 17’s match against Carlton

06:29 Full post-match, R17: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 17’s match against GWS

07:14 Highlights: GWS v Carlton The Giants and Blues clash in round 17

02:44 Outstanding Hogan goal-fest fires Giants past Blues Jesse Hogan bounces back to form to lead his side with five majors against the Blues

00:39 Hot Blues set up grandstand finish Back-to-back goals from Matthew Kennedy and Blake Acres sees the Blues get within striking range

00:46 Giants catch fire to snatch the lead Goals from Jesse Hogan and Harvey Thomas in quick succession sees the Giants take an early third-quarter lead

00:33 Terrific Cripps bomb stuns Giants Patrick Cripps lets rip on this long-range roost to give his side a much-needed major

00:32 Silky Coniglio snaps Giants back into gear Stephen Coniglio continues his side’s dominant start to the second term as GWS mounts its comeback

00:46 Jones jets away for running ripper Darcy Jones puts through this quality goal on the burst to reduce the quarter-time deficit for his side

00:43 McKay's massive start earns early hat-trick Harry McKay nails his side’s first three majors as the Blues burst out of the gates

"We were completely dominated in the second and third quarter,” Voss said.

“It was more, 'how do we turn off the scoreboard?' because we just couldn't get our hands on it for large periods. We certainly felt like that momentum was against us.

GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

“Not a hell of a lot was working in some of the things we were trying to adjust, just because we couldn't get our hands on it.”

Learn More 06:29

Blues key forward Harry McKay booted three goals in the opening 12 minutes of the match and finished with five but Charlie Curnow was held to only major in the dying stages.

But it was Giants spearhead Jesse Hogan that broke the game open with five goals in the second and third terms, and took nine marks including six contested grabs.

Learn More 02:44

The Blues had few options to try to contain Hogan as he got off the leash, especially with Jacob Weitering restricted by a corked thigh that Voss does not expect to be a lingering concern.

"That's all it is but he was obviously quite limited in his movement,” Voss said.

“There were a couple of things that we were managing there for a little while, but not in the right part of the game unfortunately.

“They battle along and they'll pull up ok, but obviously within the game itself it was a bit difficult for them to manage.”

Learn More 08:13

The Giants overcame the biggest deficit on their way to victory in club history after getting on top at the clearances with Kieren Briggs leading the way.

The Blues won the clearance battle 18-7 in the opening term, but the Giants took it out 25-16 through the next two terms as their ruck finished with a team-high 10 clearances along with 22 disposals and 40 hitouts.

"He still did his normal stuff in the ruck, joined in at ground level, and then was able to have an impact on the ground,” Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"So he's having a shot at goal, he's marking some balls behind the play, generally getting involved in the game.

"I thought it was probably his best game for the season and one of the best games he's played for us.”