AFL.com.au reporters have predicted what the ladder will look like at season's end

Collingwood players after their loss to Essendon in R17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE and Port Adelaide will miss finals and Brisbane will sneak into the top four late in the season, according to our reporters.

AFL.com.au's team of nine journalists have used our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the top eight, and they're predicting the Demons to miss finals for the first time since 2020 and the Power to also miss out on September football.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL PREDICTED LADDER

Our team was unanimous that Sydney and Carlton will retain their spots in the top two, with Geelong and the Lions edging out Fremantle to earn a double chance.

Essendon, Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood round out the top eight in the combined ladder.

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

The last spot in finals is set to come down to the wire, with the Magpies getting the nod from five of our nine reporters, with Gold Coast (two of nine) getting some support and the Western Bulldogs, the Dees and the Power getting the nod from just one reporter each.

At the other end of the ladder, our reporters were unanimous in tipping Richmond to finish last, while North Melbourne has been backed to rise to 16th by the end of the season.

Learn More 19:42

AFL.com.au's predicted final ladder*

1. Sydney

2. Carlton

3. Geelong

4. Brisbane

5. Fremantle

6. Essendon

7. Greater Western Sydney

8. Collingwood

9. Gold Coast

10. Port Adelaide

11. Melbourne

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Hawthorn

14. St Kilda

15. Adelaide

16. North Melbourne

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

* Our nine reporters completed our ladder predictor and picked their expected top eight. Their responses were then tallied and averaged out to get a combined predicted ladder