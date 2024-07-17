Share your grassroots footy photos for the chance to shoot an AFL game with Michael Willson or Dylan Burns, official AFL photographers

Two players fight for the ball as a seagull flies past in 2024. Picture: Jack Foley

FOOTY Focus is back for its fifth year after another hugely successful season that attracted more than 10,000 entries in 2023. #FootyFocus24 offers photographers the chance to showcase their best photos that capture the essence of Australian football at a grassroots level.

From now until Monday, September 23, photographers can submit their images via the web HERE.

The lucky winner, as judged by the AFL Photos team, will get a 'money can't buy' opportunity to shadow an AFL Photos photographer at a game in Melbourne in round one, 2025. They'll also receive an unforgettable 2025 Gather Round experience in Adelaide worth over $5,000.

Please note, entries are only accepted via the official Footy Focus hub on AFL.com.au, not via Instagram or any other social media hashtags.

Looking for some inspiration? Check out the pics and experiences from some of our entrants from last year.

Maya Thompson (2021 Footy Focus winner)

Instagram: @midfieldphotog

"I'm currently in my final year of studying a Bachelor of Media (Marketing) at the University of Adelaide. On the weekends you'd find me shooting Norwood in the SANFL, freelancing for Getty Images, and playing soccer for my local club.

"I love the challenge of capturing an image that engages an audience. There are so many small, technical details that all need to be considered. Making sure the camera settings are right, having a clean background, having the subject in focus, and seeing whether the image can fit a 'news' story all play a part into this challenge. There are so many ways to capture a moment, and it is unique that each photographer can do so in their own way.

"Winning the Footy Focus competition in 2021 was unbelievable. I never would have imagined that a photo for a school assignment would lead to a career. The amount of support I received from my family, school community, and the wider Footy Focus and sports photography community, is something I'd never forget. The fact that people are still able to recall my image is not only mind blowing, but also speaks to the importance of covering all levels of the game.

"The ongoing mentorship and support from the Footy Focus community and AFL Photos team to develop my imagery and knowledge as a photographer which landed me an internship with Football Australia and Getty Images for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. This allowed me to shoot the best professional soccer players on home soil, as well as follow the incredible run of the Matildas.

"This internship landed me a contract with Getty Images, where I have shot the Australian Open, Suncorp Super Netball, the A-Leagues, the WNBL, and be a part of the wider AFL Photos team."

Robert Lawson

Instagram: @roblawsonphotography

"I have been a keen photographer since the early '80s when I acquired my first camera, the ever reliable Pentax K1000. In the '90s, I completed a Bachelor of Applied Science (Photography) Degree at RMIT as a mature-age student. I have been honing my skills ever since, shooting family, friends and my two other great passions - travel and sport.

"For a number of years I was the 'unofficial' game day photographer for my daughter's games, initially for the Darebin Falcons, and then Carlton VFLW teams. Same deal with my son who played with the Preston Bullants and Fitzroy Junior FC's. I would class myself as a very keen amateur bordering on semi-pro.

"As a sport photographer, getting AFLW accreditation for the inaugaral Sydney Swans AFLW game at North Sydney Oval was a career highlight. What made this event even more special was my daughter played her debut AFLW game for the Sydney Swans.

"I played football myself for about 25 years. I was 'zoned' to Carlton and was fortunate enough to be a member of the 1979 Under 19s premiership team. I played a number of reserve grade games for Carlton and Melbourne, but sadly, never cracked it for a senior game. That's what I love about photographing the football now, it feels like I'm still involved in the action in some way.

"My photography is an extension of me. It's my view, expression and interpretation of the world as I see it. I am generally a reserved person, so I try to let my photography speak on my behalf. I love football photography as each game can provide so many different dynamic, vibrant and athletic images.

"Just about every game now I bump into a couple of the amateur and semi-professional photographers that shoot football that I have met through the Footy Focus competition. It is always great to catch up and chat about our mutual love of photography and football, often sharing info about camera equipment, techniques and settings.

"Earlier this year my work was recognised by the AFL Photos team and I was offered the opportunity to shoot the VFL/W and Talent League games on their behalf. The takeaway from this is, even at my age, never give up on your dreams because you never know when an opportunity may surprisingly present itself."

Jack Foley

Instagram: @jackfoleyphotography

"I was born in Ireland and moved to Western Australia in 2006 and currently work full-time as a videographer with a sports club in WA. I would say I'm a professional, as I’ve been working for myself and full-time for about six years now, but still have lots to learn to get to where I want to be.

"I love just being able to capture moments for people to look back on, it's pretty cool. And within the sport industry, getting to build relationships with athletes and teams is a highlight as well.

"I've entered the Footy Focus competition two or three times since it opened, and I;ve been able to connect with other photographers from WA and over east. Entering the competition has given me some amazing opportunities from clubs reaching out to shoot for them, as well as media days and covering an AFL game as well.

"My career highlight would be shooting the WAFL Grand Final at Optus twice and shooting my first AFL game this year.

"My advice for other photographers starting out is to just shoot as much as you can, especially in sports. Getting a feel for different sports helps a lot and also helps build your network. Watching YouTube videos and asking other creatives questions is a great way to learn as well."

