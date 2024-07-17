South Australia's Violet Patterson and Allies' Emma Stark. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Thursday when South Australia hosts the Allies.

SA will play its first game of the tournament from 11am ACST at Thebarton Oval against an Allies side coming off a 15-point win over Queensland last weekend.

>> WATCH SOUTH AUSTRALIA v ALLIES LIVE FROM 11am ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

South Australia v Allies

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name 1 Grace Martin 3 Violet Patterson (c) 4 Mikaylah Antony 5 Georgia Mckee 6 India Rasheed (vc) 7 Sophie Eaton 8 Jasmine Evans 9 Charlotte Riggs (dvc) 10 Coby Morgan 11 Lily Baxter 12 Sophie Thredgold 13 Monique Bessen 14 Ruby Ballard 15 Bianca Portaro 18 Asha Dufour 19 Emma Kilpatrick 21 Eloise Mackereth 22 Poppy Scholz 23 Laela Ebert 26 Esther Schirmer 35 Lucy Boyd 36 Chloe Tonkin 37 Klaudia Oneill 2 Imogen Trengove (emg) 25 Shae Archbold (emg) 27 Edwina Thornquest (emg)

ALLIES