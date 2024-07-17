South Australia's Violet Patterson and Allies' Emma Stark. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Thursday when South Australia hosts the Allies.

SA will play its first game of the tournament from 11am ACST at Thebarton Oval against an Allies side coming off a 15-point win over Queensland last weekend. 

U18 Girls: South Australia v Allies

Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

South Australia v Allies

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
1 Grace Martin
3 Violet Patterson (c)
4 Mikaylah Antony
5 Georgia Mckee
6 India Rasheed (vc)
7 Sophie Eaton
8 Jasmine Evans
9 Charlotte Riggs (dvc)
10 Coby Morgan
11 Lily Baxter
12 Sophie Thredgold
13 Monique Bessen
14 Ruby Ballard
15 Bianca Portaro
18 Asha Dufour
19 Emma Kilpatrick
21 Eloise Mackereth
22 Poppy Scholz
23 Laela Ebert
26 Esther Schirmer
35 Lucy Boyd
36 Chloe Tonkin
37 Klaudia Oneill
2 Imogen Trengove (emg)
25 Shae Archbold (emg)
27 Edwina Thornquest (emg)

ALLIES

No Player Name
1 Mischa Barwin
2 Marika Carlton
3 Emma Stark
5 Sophie Strong
7 Taylor Smith
9 Ashley Patton
10 Ella Parker
11 Lucy Thompson
12 Amelie Prosser-Shaw
13 Tatyana Perry
14 Lauren Bull
15 Ava Read
16 Priya Bowering
18 Danika Mcdonald
21 Taya White
22 Mackenzie Williams
23 Emma Juneja
24 Amelia Martin
26 Tamika Rourke
27 Ellie Veerhuis
28 Isla Wiencke
29 Ellie Hall
39 Madeleine Quinn
8 Kalliopi Gikas (emg)
25 Harriet Bingley (emg)
38 Eva Harris (emg)

 