THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Thursday when South Australia hosts the Allies.
SA will play its first game of the tournament from 11am ACST at Thebarton Oval against an Allies side coming off a 15-point win over Queensland last weekend.
>> WATCH SOUTH AUSTRALIA v ALLIES LIVE FROM 11am ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.
The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
South Australia v Allies
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Grace Martin
|3
|Violet Patterson (c)
|4
|Mikaylah Antony
|5
|Georgia Mckee
|6
|India Rasheed (vc)
|7
|Sophie Eaton
|8
|Jasmine Evans
|9
|Charlotte Riggs (dvc)
|10
|Coby Morgan
|11
|Lily Baxter
|12
|Sophie Thredgold
|13
|Monique Bessen
|14
|Ruby Ballard
|15
|Bianca Portaro
|18
|Asha Dufour
|19
|Emma Kilpatrick
|21
|Eloise Mackereth
|22
|Poppy Scholz
|23
|Laela Ebert
|26
|Esther Schirmer
|35
|Lucy Boyd
|36
|Chloe Tonkin
|37
|Klaudia Oneill
|2
|Imogen Trengove (emg)
|25
|Shae Archbold (emg)
|27
|Edwina Thornquest (emg)
ALLIES
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Mischa Barwin
|2
|Marika Carlton
|3
|Emma Stark
|5
|Sophie Strong
|7
|Taylor Smith
|9
|Ashley Patton
|10
|Ella Parker
|11
|Lucy Thompson
|12
|Amelie Prosser-Shaw
|13
|Tatyana Perry
|14
|Lauren Bull
|15
|Ava Read
|16
|Priya Bowering
|18
|Danika Mcdonald
|21
|Taya White
|22
|Mackenzie Williams
|23
|Emma Juneja
|24
|Amelia Martin
|26
|Tamika Rourke
|27
|Ellie Veerhuis
|28
|Isla Wiencke
|29
|Ellie Hall
|39
|Madeleine Quinn
|8
|Kalliopi Gikas (emg)
|25
|Harriet Bingley (emg)
|38
|Eva Harris (emg)