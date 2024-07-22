Roy would have been better off not trading this week

Josh Dunkley looks on during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS that time in the season where most AFL Fantasy Classic coaches are sideways trading premiums for other premiums. They don't always go to plan.

Roy was annoyed by Caleb Serong and moved him to Josh Dunkley. That move alone lost him 60-plus points and a spot in the top 100. Rather than whinging (OK, there is some), he is looking to make things better for round 20.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

There are still some big calls ahead of Fantasy finals in leagues.

Coaches haven't landed on the perfect players to fill out the forward line. It looks like Dylan Moore is the best of the options under the 'big four', but who else is putting their hand up?

Dylan Moore celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Calvin is keen on Mason Wood. He's excited by the Saints' draw which includes the Bombers this week. Can he continue to average mid-90s in the run home? If so, then lock him in. Roy is trading in Ben Keays. He had a big game kicking five goals, but it was his 50-point last quarter playing as a midfielder that has him most excited with Jordan Dawson missing this week through concussion protocols.

Plenty of your questions are answered on the latest episode of The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In this episode …

0:30 - "You've gotta fight on" - Calvin inspires Roy.

2:45 - Lachie Whitfield was a great pick as captain.

5:15 - Roy's move of Caleb Serong to Josh Dunkley cost him badly.

9:50 - Some of the big quarters are mentioned but it was more about the terrible final terms.

12:00 - Logan Evans scored a ton for some coaches on field.

14:20 - The Crows will be without Jordan Dawson this week.

19:10 - Big VFL scores were recorded including 197 for Jaxon Binns and 175 for Kynan Brown.

22:00 - It's finals time and Roy got a big Keeper League win.

25:20 - Tom Stewart has "never failed in that role".

29:40 - Cal's Scale of Hardness tells us that North Melbourne's run opens up.

33:25 - When Ben Keays is handed the keys to the midfield, he racks up.

38:20 - Could you go Tim English to Rowan Marshall?

44:25 - Early trades for The Traders.

46:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

49:20 - Adam Treloar or Lachie Whitfield?

54:45 - Can we still play rookies on field before fixing other issues?

58:00 - Is Mason Wood an option?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.