WE HAVE to wait until the last game of the round but Sunday's huge clash between Adelaide and Hawthorn could sway the fortunes of our tipsters at the top of the leaderboard.

Current leader Damian Barrett is tipping the in-form Hawks to continue their resurgent season, while Cal Twomey, who is hot on his heels just one point behind, thinks the Crows will get up at home.

Meanwhile, Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is the only expert picking the Western Bulldogs against a suddenly injury-hit Sydney, and a trio of tipsters are selecting Gold Coast in the QClash.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 16 points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 109

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 14 points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 108

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 22 points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Melbourne

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 105

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - 29 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 105

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 14 points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 105

KANE CORNES

Carlton - nine points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Essendon

Melbourne

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 104

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 15 points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 104

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 23 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 103

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 18 points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 102

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - five points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 99

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 23 points

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 97

TOTALS

Carlton 11-0 Port Adelaide

North Melbourne 0-11 Geelong

Gold Coast 3-8 Brisbane

St Kilda 0-11 Essendon

Melbourne 2-9 Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle 11-0 West Coast

Collingwood 11-0 Richmond

Sydney 10-1 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide 5-6 Hawthorn