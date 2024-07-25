WE HAVE to wait until the last game of the round but Sunday's huge clash between Adelaide and Hawthorn could sway the fortunes of our tipsters at the top of the leaderboard.
Current leader Damian Barrett is tipping the in-form Hawks to continue their resurgent season, while Cal Twomey, who is hot on his heels just one point behind, thinks the Crows will get up at home.
Meanwhile, Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is the only expert picking the Western Bulldogs against a suddenly injury-hit Sydney, and a trio of tipsters are selecting Gold Coast in the QClash.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 16 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 109
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 14 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 108
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 22 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Melbourne
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 105
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - 29 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 105
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 14 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 105
KANE CORNES
Carlton - nine points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
Melbourne
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 104
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 15 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 104
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 23 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 103
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 18 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 102
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - five points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 99
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - 23 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 97
TOTALS
Carlton 11-0 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-11 Geelong
Gold Coast 3-8 Brisbane
St Kilda 0-11 Essendon
Melbourne 2-9 Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 11-0 West Coast
Collingwood 11-0 Richmond
Sydney 10-1 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 5-6 Hawthorn