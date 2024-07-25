Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE HAVE to wait until the last game of the round but Sunday's huge clash between Adelaide and Hawthorn could sway the fortunes of our tipsters at the top of the leaderboard. 

Current leader Damian Barrett is tipping the in-form Hawks to continue their resurgent season, while Cal Twomey, who is hot on his heels just one point behind, thinks the Crows will get up at home.

Meanwhile, Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is the only expert picking the Western Bulldogs against a suddenly injury-hit Sydney, and a trio of tipsters are selecting Gold Coast in the QClash.

Check out all the R20 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 16 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 109

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 14 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 108

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 22 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Melbourne
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 105

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - 29 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 105

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 14 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 105

KANE CORNES

Carlton - nine points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
Melbourne
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 7
Total: 104

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 15 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 104

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 23 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 103

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 18 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 102

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - five points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 99

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 23 points
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Sydney
Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 97

TOTALS

Carlton 11-0 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-11 Geelong
Gold Coast 3-8 Brisbane
St Kilda 0-11 Essendon
Melbourne 2-9 Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 11-0 West Coast
Collingwood 11-0 Richmond
Sydney 10-1 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 5-6 Hawthorn