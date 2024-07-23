Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Jack Ginnivan (left) and Mabior Chol celebrate victory in the match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 20.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Rory Lobb's reinvention and Ben Keays' five goals topped a big weekend

- Damo's keeping his faith in the Swans

- Where's Eagles' new coach search at?

- Damo says the big club needs someone with "clout"

- Could Sam Mitchell be a smokey for Coach of the Year?

- Box office Hawks have become must-watch

- Gabbo says Jack Ginnivan's season has been "stunning"

- The magic of Paris has Sarah captivated

- Where's it all gone wrong for the Pies?

- The Dusty circus is making Richmond a laughing stock

