Forward Eric Hipwood is being considered as a defensive option with the Lions' backline stocks at an all-time low

Eric Hipwood celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DURING a season of constant adaption, Brisbane could be set to play a wildcard against Gold Coast on Saturday as it considers swinging Eric Hipwood to defence for the first time in his AFL career.

Injuries to co-captain Harris Andrews (concussion) and Darragh Joyce (fractured jaw) out of Sunday's win over Sydney has left the Lions' key defensive stocks at an all-time low.

Jack Payne (foot) is not expected back for another month, while Darcy Gardiner and Tom Doedee are gone for the season following knee reconstructions.

Brisbane's match committee was locked in a lengthy meeting following the team's light training run on Tuesday to discuss its options.

Hipwood is being considered to face a Suns forward line boasting Ben King (202cm), Jed Walter (195cm) and Jack Lukosius (195cm).

It wouldn't be a total new experience for Hipwood, who was selected in the under-18 All-Australian team in 2015 as a defender following a strong carnival for the Allies.

A graduate of the club's Academy, Brisbane drafted him as a swingman, but by the time Hipwood made his debut against West Coast in 2016, he was earmarked as a key forward and has not looked back.

Eric Hipwood marks the ball during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With Ryan Lester (192cm) the Lions' only recognised taller defender, Hipwood's 204cm frame, coupled with his speed, would be a tempting option.

First-year forward Logan Morris, who coincidentally made his debut earlier this year against the Suns in bizarre circumstances, could then be recalled from the VFL to fill the void left by Hipwood in the front half of the ground.

There is no perfect solution for Chris Fagan and his match committee.

Zane Zakostelsky, the No.51 pick from last year's draft, missed the pre-season with injury and appears to still need more development.

Jaxon Prior has performed well in the VFL and can defend taller players, while Brandon Starcevich has the physicality to also play on bigger opponents.

Jaxon Prior in action during the VFL match between Footscray and Brisbane at Mission Whitten Oval in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

One thing Fagan has had to do this year more than any during his coaching career is adapt on the fly.

From the moment Keidean Coleman ruptured his ACL in the first half of the Opening Round against Carlton, Brisbane has been scrambling to find its best team.

Dayne Zorko was shifted to half-back and is playing as well as at any stage during his decorated career.

Then on the eve of his club debut, the Lions' prized off-season recruit Doedee suffered his second ACL injury.

Jarryd Lyons, Keidean Coleman and Tom Doedee pose during Brisbane's 2024 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

And with a 2-5 win-loss record entering the first QClash this season, the quest to play finals looked almost gone when Starcevich hurt his calf in the warm-up and Gardiner and Linc McCarthy ruptured ACLs shortly after.

Amidst the devastating run of injuries emerged Kai Lohmann as a genuine contributor at the top level, and Morris, Bruce Reville and Shadeau Brain as youngsters that could be counted on.

Under all sorts of pressure at the mid-season bye, it was Hipwood as much as any Lion that helped right their season with six goals in a breakthrough win over the Western Bulldogs and then two and five in ensuing victories against St Kilda and Port Adelaide to put them back in the finals frame.

Will he again step up on Saturday? Or will it be Prior, Starcevich, Lester and the highly-effective half-back line that takes on extra responsibility?

Either way, Saturday's QClash will be a defining contest for both teams.