Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge admits key defender Liam Jones' push to return after two games out has caught him by surprise

Liam Jones breaks a tackle attempt from Michael Walters during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LIAM Jones' push for a surprise return has given the Western Bulldogs a sudden selection of tall defensive talent.

The veteran fullback is pushing to play in the clash with ladder-leader Sydney at the SCG after missing just two games with a knee injury.

Jones trained on Wednesday and will be considered for selection in what would be a major boost for the Dogs as they continue their push towards finals.

Learn More 05:31

The 33-year-old's rapid recovery has even surprised coach Luke Beveridge.

"Was that our club (saying that), was it?," said Beveridge when asked about Jones' fitness.

"Surprised me, actually, so it would be a good result (if Jones returns).

"He's an ultra-professional, Jonesy, he's been cross-training and getting his blowouts, but time on legs this week … we'll wait and see."

It comes after Rory Lobb's stunning resurgence as a defender, highlighted by a best-on-ground shutdown job on Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron in the Bulldogs' brilliant 47-point win last Saturday night.

Lobb kept his former Greater Western Sydney teammate Cameron to one goal and six touches and racked up 21 disposals, 14 intercept possessions and nine marks himself.

Learn More 32:11

After starting the season in and out of the VFL amid inconsistent form as a ruck/forward, causing trade speculation, Lobb has completely transformed his year, and the Bulldogs' defence, in a four-game stint.

Like Lobb, Buku Khamis was also tremendous against the Cats, while fellow key defenders James O'Donnell and Ryan Gardner are on their way back from injuries.

"I think the backline along with the forward line have been the moving feasts of the year for us," Beveridge said.

"To see the way they went about it on the weekend, they'll credit their teammates for the pressure put on (Geelong), but as a group they were pretty outstanding."

The Bulldogs weren't completely defensively-minded on Wednesday, with legendary small forward Eddie Betts invited to the newly-redeveloped Whitten Oval for some goal-kicking practice.

Bulldogs great Brad Johnson has been working with the club's forwards this season as a consultant.

Johnson mixed it up this week by inviting Betts to training, with the pair having created a strong friendship working together at Fox Footy.