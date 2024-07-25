Corey Wagner has been given one simple instruction when he wins the ball at half-back for the Dockers

Corey Wagner looks on during Fremantle's 2024 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE defender Corey Wagner has a pretty basic set of instructions when he wins the ball and takes off at half-back: just don't get over the hill.

The hill is the Dockers' forward 50m line, and it's a direction Wagner sticks to, but that doesn't mean his run and carry and offensive "spark" have been any less effective during a five-game run back in the team.

Indeed, Wagner has become a player who opens possibilities for Fremantle. When he gets the ball and runs his first 5m, there's a sense that good things can happen as the ground opens up for the Dockers.

He's shown an ability to fit into all modes of the Dockers' game, defending well, kicking safely during slow plays, and then taking off with freedom when the opportunity presents to punish a turnover.

"'Boydy' (backline coach Matthew Boyd) says, 'just don't get over the hill'," Wagner told AFL.com.au.

"For high backs it's a new era now where they create offence from half-back and defence, so if we get our defence and contest right, then the offence usually looks after itself.

"In that high position, it's that turnover footy where we bounce off that, so some days there will be more opportunity than others. But you just play your role for the team and then when it's time to go, you go."

Corey Wagner in action during the match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Wagner has grown confident in his ability to be a spark for the Dockers at half-back, growing into a player who moves on quickly from mistakes and attacks the game with a sense of freedom.

He has also shown a commitment to putting his body on the line after a heavy collision last week with Melbourne's Kade Chandler that was shown as part of the Dockers' weekly 'trademark clips'.

It's been a quick turnaround for the 27-year-old, who started the season with a serious calf injury and returned through the WAFL before eventually getting his chance as the substitute in rounds 11 and 12.

But after playing the past five games in the 22, Wagner has a sense of confidence and knows his importance to the Dockers in his second season at the club.

"I just feel valued in the team and I'm liking the direction that it's all heading, which is nice," Wagner said.

"You can be the most skilled bloke, the highest rated bloke or the highest Draft pick, but if you don't have confidence, I can honestly say I don't reckon you can get anywhere in the AFL.

"So finally having confidence in myself to be part of the team and the value comes from that, it's definitely been a huge part of the last couple of years."

Corey Wagner and Andrew Brayshaw celebrate after Fremantle's victory over Sydney at SCG in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Wagner, who joined the Dockers with pick No.57 in the 2022 Draft after playing eight games with North Melbourne and 11 with Melbourne, said a strong connection with coach Justin Longmuir and Boyd had given him confidence that his chance would come this season.

The backman was given clear advice for his matches with Peel Thunder and delivered the same spark at WAFL level that he has tried to bring with the Dockers.

"I like to say I bring my energy a lot, so when the boys are off the field they feel confident and ready to go out and play," Wagner said.

"I like to be a spark there, and then off the field it's just getting around everyone and feeling like I'm being a good teammate.

"If I can bring my strengths and play my role, that’s a good way to stay in the side."