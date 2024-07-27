Fremantle is into the top four after running away from West Coast

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during the R20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE was pushed to the edge by West Coast in a fiery Western Derby but powered away late to win by 35 points in an entertaining clash that could mark the start of a new rivalry between the state's young midfield stars.

The Dockers fell 20 points behind early in the second quarter with their top-four spot on the line, but they rallied in the second half to kick 11 of the last 13 goals, striking back after the round six upset to win 17.8 (110) to 11.9 (75) in front of a record derby home crowd.

It was a thrilling contest for long periods that finally boiled over with a melee late in the third quarter, with young West Coast star Harley Reid and Dockers midfielder Andrew Brayshaw involved in a battle of wills.

It was Fremantle's midfield star Caleb Serong, however, who emerged to play the leading role in the important win, sealing the Glendinning-Allan Medal with an influential 32 disposals (15 contested), match-high 10 clearances and eight inside 50s.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:46 Full post-match, R20: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Fremantle

01:54 Reid right in the middle of all the Derby fire Harley Reid goes toe-to-toe with a host of Dockers in a fiery affair

07:12 Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast The Dockers and Eagles clash in round 20

00:33 Dockers rock stadium with dual long bombs Josh Treacy and Tom Emmett produce a pair of stunning finishes from distance as Fremantle charges home

01:14 Derby chaos as massive melee breaks out Tensions reach boiling point in the third term as multiple scuffles erupt

00:47 Longmuir fumes after costly team advantage Dockers coach Justin Longmuir throws his phone in the coaches’ box after his players cough up a would-be shot

00:46 Flyin’ Ryan floats before Waterman sinks another Liam Ryan and Jake Waterman both conjure team-lifting goals in the second term to continue the Eagles’ impressive half

00:54 Big Docker down as Eagle gets reported Sean Darcy leaves the field in pain with a suspected shoulder injury following this incident with Jack Petruccelle

00:42 Bustling Brayshaw bursts through for opening goal Andrew Brayshaw gets the Dockers off to the perfect start with an exciting opener

00:34 Friendly fire sees Eagle subbed after opening bounce West Coast suffers a cruel early blow with Zane Trew forced out of the game after a collision with a teammate

Brayshaw (36 and seven inside 50s) was superb, while Josh Treacy, Michael Frederick and Tom Emmett all booted three goals as the Dockers put on 100 points for the sixth time this season.

With Hayden Young also prominent, the Dockers won the clearances (44-37) and contested ball (138-118), eventually controlling terms after the Eagles' hot start, which saw them monopolise possession at stages.

Reid was the Eagles' star with 29 disposals and 10 clearances, using his strength and combative nature to challenge the Fremantle midfielders and forcing them to put significant time into him at stoppages.

The Eagles set the tone early with their physicality and attack on the ball, laying down the challenge to Fremantle with three quick goals and creating plenty of energy for themselves in front of a parochial purple crowd.

The Dockers were up for the fight as Serong got to work at the stoppages, winning five clearances for the quarter, but the Eagles quickly showed they would not be backing down as Yeo and Reid led the charge.

When captain Oscar Allen converted a difficult set shot, they had a 13-point buffer they would take into the first break and plenty of reasons to be confident after controlling the footy and winning the critical contests.

Reid grew in stature through the second as the lead extended to 20 points and the ball got locked in the Eagles' front half, but the Dockers started to click with their fast ball movement through the middle.

Jaeger O'Meara emerged as a critical player with two goals from close to 50m, while Jake Waterman enjoyed his best patch for the game, booting two goals in his battle with Luke Ryan and ensuring the Dockers made up no ground and the margin remained 13 points at the main break.

The third quarter is when the Dockers made their move, getting more speed in their attacks and coming out the front of stoppage as Treacy took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Held to two disposals in the first half by Harry Edwards, the powerful forward booted two goals and took four marks as the Dockers took the lead for the first time since the opening 10 minutes and got charging.

Tempers flared after Reid gave away a free kick to Sam Switkowski and a certain goal, with almost all players involved in a melee that spread across the ground as the Dockers started to turn the screws and enter the final term with a 21-point break.

From there, they were simply harder and better for longer, with Serong putting the finishing touches on what turned into an impressive win with a set shot from just inside 50m and capping a brilliant individual performance.

A new Derby rivalry

Harley Reid found himself playing the role of 'villain' in front of a parochial Fremantle crowd that booed him, but his only crime has been to play well in derbies. The Dockers put significant time into the young star and an on-field rivalry with Andrew Brayshaw emerged after a series of incidents between the midfield pair. There was a late hit in the back from Brayshaw that left Reid fuming, and a ferocious tackle from the No.1 pick on Brayshaw that pushed the line. His performance and willingness to take up to the Dockers' midfield stars was thrilling to watch and will make the WA rivalry must-watch in the coming years.

Darcy cleared after early head knock

Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy looked to be in trouble late in the first quarter when he bent over to contest a groundball and was collected high by Jack Petruccelle in an incident that could land the Eagles speedster in Match Review trouble. Moments later, Darcy took some front-on contact and had to come from the ground, heading to the rooms with medical staff. There was an apparent shoulder issue as well, but Darcy was cleared to return.

Fighting for futures

West Coast midfielder Zane Trew does not have a contract for 2025 and was lining up in a third consecutive match for the first time in his career as he fights to earn one. He looked to have the job of running with Caleb Serong but was out of the game before the first centre clearance after friendly with Bailey Williams left him with a neck injury. Substitute Jai Culley is in the same situation as Trew and took over the job on Serong in a feisty battle. Harry Edwards is also waiting on a new deal and had some excellent moments in defence, including a goal-saving mark in the first quarter in his match-up on Josh Treacy.

FREMANTLE 3.0 7.3 12.8 17.8 (110)

WEST COAST 5.1 9.4 9.5 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Fremantle: Frederick 3, Emmett 3, Treacy 3, O'Meara 2, Switkowski 2, Brayshaw, Serong, Sturt, Amiss

West Coast: Waterman 3, Ryan 2, Kelly, J Williams, Cripps, Petruccelle, Allen, Culley

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Brayshaw, Young, Clark, Treacy, Darcy

West Coast: Reid, Yeo, Kelly, Waterman, H Edwards, Cole

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

West Coast: Trew (neck)

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: James Aish (replaced Nat Fyfe in the fourth quarter)

West Coast: Jai Culley (replaced Zane Trew in the first quarter)

Crowd: 56,536 at Optus Stadium