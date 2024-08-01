Amid a rollercoaster career at Brisbane, Ryan Lester will bring up 200 games on Sunday

Ryan Lester in action during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR SO much of his 14-year career, Ryan Lester has been known as a "nice guy" at Brisbane, someone that puts others in front of himself and leads those around him.

Although those traits still shine like the North Star, it's Lester's on-field play over the past 18 months that has teammates, coaches and supporters raving.

Playing on one-year deals for six of his past seven years, 'Froggy' will hit another unlikely milestone on Sunday against St Kilda when he runs out for the 200th time as a Lion.

A utility through the early stages of his career after being drafted in 2010, Lester had a breakout finals campaign in 2020 when he quelled the influence of Jack Riewoldt and Patrick Dangerfield as a third tall defender.

However, by 2022 he was back to playing just three, one-off games, and didn't get a look in last year until round seven.

Lester's rollercoaster was in another downswing.

Ryan Lester handballs during Brisbane's clash against Port Adelaide in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

However, once back in the senior team, the 31-year-old came armed with a more assertive approach and has played 38 of the past 39 matches, including 33 in succession.

"I always came in with the mindset of playing my role and nullifying my opponent and bringing some leadership to the team," Lester said on Thursday morning.

"I think I've flipped that a little bit.

"I thought I had nothing to lose, so would play a little more selfishly in a way, and by doing that I contribute to the team a lot more.

"I'm definitely playing the best footy I've ever played in the last couple of years."

Lester trails only co-captain Harris Andrews for intercept possessions and intercept marks for the Lions this year, solidifying himself as a crucial player to Brisbane's premiership chances.

Teammate Cam Rayner describes him as "one of the most loved players at the club".

"What he's done for us and all the young boys that have come through, you can't put into words," Rayner said.

"Every single person that came through here as an 18-year-old would have spent multiple times at this house.

Cam Rayner and Ryan Lester after Brisbane's VFL semi-final against Carlton in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's one of those people that genuinely cares about you and really wants to know about you and checks in about your family.

"When he wasn't playing in the ones, there were people playing ahead of him, but he was still taking them for extra touch and watching vision with them, even if it put his spot in jeopardy.

"When you see someone with an attitude like that, it speaks volumes about him.

"He's still going out of his way to make sure younger players are getting better.

"As a person and player, he's one of the most trustworthy people out there, so it's pretty easy to see why people love him.

"I know everyone will be out there this week trying to get the win for him."

When the AFL, and world, shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19, Lester set up a gym under his house known as the 'Frog Pit' that players would frequent in numbers they were allowed to train in.

When he struggled to get a senior game in 2022, he led the Lions' VFL team, doing whatever he could to continue earning contracts.

Lester's long-time defensive coach Murray Davis, who is now in charge of the forward line, said it was no surprise to him the Victorian was playing career-best football.

"You don't get lucky, you get what you deserve," Davis told 'The Roar Deal' podcast.

"Sometimes it just happens for people at different stages. I think it's a reflection of all the work he's done over his career.

Ryan Lester in action during Brisbane's clash with Adelaide in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"It's also knowing he does belong.

"He was one guy that embraced being challenged and wanted to get better and continually improve."

And for Lester, that has led to game 200.

His brother-in-law Dayne Zorko is playing as well as ever at 35, and although currently out of contract, Lester is confident of getting a deal for 2025.

He's "proud" of reaching another milestone, but even more proud he's getting recognised for what happens on the field as much as what happens off it.

Dayne Zorko and Ryan Lester celebrate Brisbane's win over Melbourne in a semi-final on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's nice my footy has maybe become a bit more respected in the last couple of years," he said.

"Primarily for most of my career I've probably been known as a nice guy around the club and a good leader ... but I think in the last couple of years I've been able to show I'm not a bad player as well.

"I still enjoy playing, so hopefully I'll play again next year and after that, we'll see what happens."