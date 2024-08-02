GWS coach Adam Kingsley has likened Hawthorn's season to that of his own team last year

Adam Kingsley with his team ahead of the preliminary final between GWS and Collingwood at the MCG on September 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley says this week's opponent Hawthorn reminds him of his own team and its run to the preliminary final last season.

The Giants and Hawks clash in a mouth-watering contest in front of a soldout crowd in Canberra on Sunday with Sam Mitchell's side having won 11 of its past 14 games.

That record is the exact same run that the Giants had after missing out on a Grand Final spot by a point to Collingwood at the MCG.

By the time the rest of the competition realised how strong the Giants were last season, they were powerless to halt their momentum.

And a similar trend may be occurring with the Hawks of 2024.

"I think it's a really good comparison. They probably started the season similar to us (last year) and they're coming home like we did. They're playing a good brand of footy that challenges everyone," Kingsley said.

"They've been fantastic the last three months, and they've already knocked us off this year.

"They're feeling really good about themselves. I'd like to think we're feeling really good about ourselves too, we've won the last four and played some really good footy. It bodes well for a really good match."

GWS has been hit by an injury setback with key forward Jake Riccardi sidelined for the rest of the home and away season after finger surgery.

The 24-year-old felt some discomfort after the weekend's win over Melbourne and a scan showed a dislocation.

Jake Riccardi kicks the ball during the R20 match between GWS and Melbourne at the MCG on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Young forward Max Gruzewski is the favourite to replace him but with Riccardi assuming much of the second ruck duties, Lachie Keeffe will be discussed at the Giants' final match committee meeting.

"It is (a factor), some are capable, and some aren't. We'll try and pick the player that will suit what we need," Kingsley said.

While Josh Kelly is set to return from another calf injury next week against Brisbane, Stephen Coniglio's shoulder remains an ongoing concern for the Giants.

The gun midfielder needs surgery but has opted to play through the discomfort. The club was hopeful he'd be fine to take on the Hawks but is now up against it to face Brisbane at the Gabba next week as he continues to build strength in the joint.

Stephen Coniglio walks from the ground after Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In their onball absence, Finn Callaghan and James Peatling starred against Melbourne and Kingsley is demanding more of the same from them to assist Tom Green.

"It's really important. (Isaac) Cumming as well who's an important part of our midfield needs that role filled. (Xavier) O'Halloran came in last week, it's important for him to back it up again" he said.

"Callaghan played arguably his best game for the club last week (36 possessions), he's in really good shape and the same can be said for Peatling. They're trying to build careers and become really good players. It's always important to build on good games when you have them."

The Giants are on an excellent run of form that has elevated them into fifth spot, but they are wary of their tough run home, starting with Hawthorn this week and followed by games against Brisbane, Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs.

"The last month will make or break our season. We're playing arguably the four most in-form teams in the comp," said Kingsley.

And they're hoping another bumper crowd at Manuka Oval can inspire them to a fourth straight win at the venue.

"Each game this year there has been sold out, that's fantastic. We love playing down there. The fans are terrific, the surface is the best in the AFL, it's going to be another really good game down there," he said.