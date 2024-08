Join Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily

Nic Martin, Sam Draper and Zach Merrett celebrate Essendon's win over Fremantle in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Essendon and GWS the biggest winners in a thrilling weekend of footy

- Brisbane are flag favourites and Cam Rayner is the most important Lion

- Swans humiliated, how will coach John Longmire respond?

- A costly win for Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's milestone game

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.