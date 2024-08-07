Harvey Langford celebrates a goal during Vic Country's clash against Vic Metro in the Marsh Under-18 National Championships on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO WANTS to be a No.1 pick?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's hit trade and draft show Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge go through the nine candidates who could elevate themselves into the pick No.1 conversation.

Learn More 28:03

Will it be the Larke Medal winner Harvey Langford? Could busy midfielder Jagga Smith get there after a stellar run for Richmond's VFL side? Or will South Australia's Sid Draper jump up after a strong run for South Adelaide in the SANFL?

There's also plenty of trade and contract updates including the Adelaide superstar set to sign on, the Brisbane gun expecting big offers, West Coast's targets, Essendon's next priority and plenty more.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.