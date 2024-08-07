Fatigue has played a part in the Swans' form slump, according to midfielder James Rowbottom

James Rowbottom in action during the R17 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S midfield enforcer James Rowbottom has conceded physical and mental exhaustion has played a role in their horror form slump over the past two weeks.

Stepping back into Swans headquarters on Wednesday after players were given an impromptu two-day spell away from the club by the coaching staff, Rowbottom admitted the move was necessary.

He also tried to explain just how the ladder leaders lost by 112 points against Port Adelaide – Sydney's worst loss in 31 years – for a fifth defeat in six games.

"It's hard to say. There's a number of statistical elements you can look at or you can look at being physically and mentally exhausted at this point in the year," Rowbottom said.

"It's a long season, we're fortunate we've put ourselves in a position where we can look past the last couple of weeks and have time to get back on track."

"Obviously the performance was nothing compared to what we're used to and we're deeply disappointed at the result," he added.

The Swans coaches were looking at giving players a break at this point of the season anyway, but the manner of the Saturday night shellacking at the Adelaide Oval forced that decision for this week.

There's some optimism around the Swans that it will be the circuit breaker to get back on track in a Friday night blockbuster against Collingwood at the SCG.

"Based on how the boys have rocked up today, I think was necessary," said Rowbottom.

"We've had a couple days off which has been nice, everyone has taken some time to get some energy back into themselves and recoup, we've got training tonight and then hopefully we're ready to rock and roll."

A loss more severe than any the Swans have faced in over three decades was always likely to draw criticism and Rowbottom addressed the talk that his side had become selfish and more interested in individual accolades than team ethic in recent weeks.

"I'm aware of the comments but I can dismiss them completely, the boys are all playing for the team and will continue to do so. That's what's put us in the position that we're in at the moment and will hopefully get us out of this form slump," he said.

As the third highest tackler per game in the League this season, a statistic Rowbottom has been at the pointy end for the last few years, he is renowned as pressure barometer in the Swans midfield.

That's an ingredient, among many others, that has been lacking in recent weeks and the 111-gamer is adamant that he takes a lot of the responsibility in shifting that from this week.

"It's something I really enjoy, it's definitely my role within the team. I'll look to set the tone early and hopefully the boys can jump on board," Rowbottom said.

James Rowbottom celebrates a Sydney goal against Greater Western Sydney in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Off the back of our performance last week, we've got to come at the opposition, we're not in a position to be hunted, we're really looking forward to going at Collingwood, they're coming off a big win for a legend of the club.

"A six-day break is helpful, you can move on pretty quickly and turn your attention to a new team. Friday night at hopefully a packed SCG is no better time to do so. Hopefully we turn up and give them a good show."