WEST Coast is poised to put a full stop on Carlton's season, according to our tipsters.
The Eagles are heavily favoured to overpower the undermanned Blues, who fell out of the top eight with last week's thumping at the hands of Hawthorn.
Port Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates in the Showdown, while five teams have received no love from any of our experts.
Friday night's Sydney-Essendon clash is set to decide our winning tipster, with Damian Barrett holding a one-point lead over Cal Twomey.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney – 23 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 3
Total: 123
CALLUM TWOMEY
Essendon – 11 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 3
Total: 122
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney – 16 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 120
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney – 22 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 119
SARAH BLACK
Sydney – 25 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 118
KANE CORNES
Sydney – 25 points
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Brisbane
Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 117
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney – 15 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 117
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney – 18 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 117
SARAH OLLE
Sydney – 22 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 116
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 25 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 3
Total: 114
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney – 12 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 113
TOTALS
Essendon 1-10 Sydney
Gold Coast 11-0 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Fremantle
Collingwood 0-11 Brisbane
Port Adelaide 9-2 Adelaide
St Kilda 0-11 Geelong
Western Bulldogs 11-0 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 11-0 Richmond
West Coast 8-3 Carlton