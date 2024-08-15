Our footy experts have made the call on round 23

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WEST Coast is poised to put a full stop on Carlton's season, according to our tipsters.

The Eagles are heavily favoured to overpower the undermanned Blues, who fell out of the top eight with last week's thumping at the hands of Hawthorn.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Port Adelaide is expected to get the chocolates in the Showdown, while five teams have received no love from any of our experts.

Friday night's Sydney-Essendon clash is set to decide our winning tipster, with Damian Barrett holding a one-point lead over Cal Twomey.

Check out all the R23 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney – 23 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 3

Total: 123

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon – 11 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 3

Total: 122

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney – 16 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 120

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney – 22 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 119

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – 25 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 118

KANE CORNES

Sydney – 25 points

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Brisbane

Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 117

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney – 15 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 117

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney – 18 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 117

SARAH OLLE

Sydney – 22 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 116

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 25 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 3

Total: 114

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney – 12 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 113

TOTALS

Essendon 1-10 Sydney

Gold Coast 11-0 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Fremantle

Collingwood 0-11 Brisbane

Port Adelaide 9-2 Adelaide

St Kilda 0-11 Geelong

Western Bulldogs 11-0 North Melbourne

Hawthorn 11-0 Richmond

West Coast 8-3 Carlton