Action from Norwood's clash against North Adelaide in 2023. Picture: Cory Sutton/SANFL

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

It's set to be a bumper weekend in the VFL with every spot in the top 10 able to change heading into the final home and away round of the season. The top six teams will earn direct entry into the finals, while the four sides that finish in seventh to 10th will play in a Wildcard Round next week.

Current top side Werribee takes on fourth-placed Box Hill in the match of the round, while Footscray is hoping for a Tigers loss and a win against Sydney to lift itself into first. Other important games include Brisbane away to Collingwood, Geelong travelling to meet Sandringham and Southport at home to North Melbourne.

We're also in for an exciting penultimate round in both the SANFL and WAFL with finals places up for grabs.

Norwood and Sturt are neck and neck in the battle for the minor premiership and come up against North Adelaide and West Adelaide, respectively. Glenelg and Central District are in a fight for the third and fourth positions. But all eyes will be on the battle for fifth, with Woodville-West Torrens hanging on ahead of a clash with South Adelaide, while the Roosters and Crows could pinch the spot.

Likewise in the WAFL, the fight for first and second is on in earnest with Peel Thunder and East Perth locked on 48 points each ahead of this round. They won't have easy tasks either, up against Swan Districts and East Fremantle, respectively.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 21

Saturday, August 17

Gold Coast v Casey Demons, People First Stadium, 10am AEST

Sydney v Footscray, Tramway Oval, 11.05am AEST

Williamstown v Greater Western Sydney, DSV Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Southport v North Melbourne, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Collingwood v Brisbane, AIA Vitality Centre, 12.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Northern Bullants, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 18

Carlton v Richmond, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Sandringham v Geelong, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 12pm AEST

Coburg v Essendon, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Werribee, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 18

Friday, August 16

Norwood v North Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Saturday, August 17

Central District v Glenelg, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Sturt, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.20pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 20

Saturday, August 17

Peel Thunder v Swan Districts, Lane Group Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

East Perth v East Fremantle, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Perth v South Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.30pm AWST

Claremont v West Coast, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

West Perth v Subiaco, Pentanet Stadium, 2.40pm AWST