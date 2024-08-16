Whether he's playing as a high-flying forward or intercepting defender, Mac Andrew looks right at home

Mac Andrew celebrates a goal during the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WHAT started as an experiment two weeks ago could quickly turn into a headache for Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick.

Mac Andrew's goal after the siren against Essendon on Saturday night not only provided one of the highlights of 2024, but also completed a second impressive outing as a key forward.

Andrew, who has taken a huge leap in his third season as an intercepting defender, has kicked seven goals in the past fortnight against West Coast and Essendon.

Now, Hardwick has to ask himself, what is the best position for the 20-year-old in the long-term?

"I've probably got more questions than answers at the moment," he laughed.

"He's one of those guys our coaching staff and our players and our fans just gravitate to. We can see what impact he's going to have on our league.

"He can play both ends, he's got a bit of swagger, he's aggressive, he's assertive, which is I think what our sides needs and craves."

Speaking on AFL.com.au's Access All Areas, Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd said Andrew could be the "best swingman in the competition over the next decade".

So, let's look at the pros and cons of one of the competition's rising stars playing forward or back...

The case to play as a forward

It's much harder to find a match-winning key forward than a game-changing intercept defender, right? So, if you come across one, keep him there.

Think about the current landscape. Jesse Hogan, Charlie Curnow and Jeremy Cameron are the spearheads who can win a game off their own boot in the space of a quarter, or a half. And do it regularly. Perhaps Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Josh Treacy will get there soon, but unearthing reliable key forwards that can win you a game is tough.

At the other end there's Harris Andrews, Jacob Weitering, Sam Taylor, Jeremy McGovern, James Sicily, Steven May, and the list goes on. Players that opposition teams plan to go around, or 'defend' so they can't influence with their intercept marking.

Gold Coast already has its own version in Sam Collins. Charlie Ballard has been ranked in the top 10 for intercept marks five straight seasons.

In just two games, Andrew has kicked seven goals without a miss – a skill that can't be undervalued – and taken six marks inside 50.

Learn More 00:39

Ben King is locked in as the long-term full-forward for the Suns, but Andrew offers a point of difference with his ability to take towering pack marks. He's ultra-competitive and as shown against the Bombers, craves the big moments.

Hardwick likes to play three taller forwards (if he has them available) and Jed Walter, Jack Lukosius or Ethan Read could fight over the third spot.

Andrew is a match-up nightmare for defenders. He's listed as 202cm, has a ridiculous vertical leap and an arm length that makes it almost impossible to spoil when he marks the ball with them fully outstretched.

Mac Andrew kicks a goal after the siren to win Gold Coast the game against Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The bonus of playing him forward is his ability to back up in the ruck, which is much easier to do from the forward line than it is from defence, which can pull apart a team structure if it goes down that path.

Good luck stopping Andrew if he's inside forward 50.

The case to play as a defender

Prior to the past fortnight, we have 36 games of evidence to suggest he'll be one of the best intercept defenders in the competition very shortly, if he's not already.

While we listed the plethora of interceptors above (Andrews, Weitering, Taylor, McGovern, Sicily, May), most of those were either forwards as juniors or started their AFL careers in the front half.

Clubs have identified that not only is defence the cornerstone to winning a premiership, but having a gun interceptor is integral to that – hence why some of the above were moved back in the first place.

Andrew can lock down Gold Coast's defence for the next decade. He reads the play and judges the flight of the ball so well, he is capable of not only defending the opposition's best forward, but also contributing offensively with his intercepting.

Mac Andrew spoils the ball during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

This would move Ballard and Collins to the second and third tall forwards, which would, in theory, also allow them to continue excelling at winning the ball back.

Perhaps the decision comes down to how high you think the ceiling is for Walter and Read – who can play anywhere on the ground but has shown his best work as a ruck/forward at VFL level during his first season.

The good thing for Hardwick is, there's no wrong answer.