The field for the West Coach senior coach job thins further

Ashley Hansen speaks to his players during Carlton's AAMI Community Series game with Melbourne in February 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LEADING assistant Ashley Hansen will not pursue the vacant West Coast coaching position after choosing to remain in Victoria for family reasons.

Hansen, a senior assistant at Carlton, would have been among the top contenders to win the job had he pursued it and joins a growing list of coaches to decline the opportunity.

The 41-year-old, who was a member of the 2006 premiership team at the Eagles, was not yet officially part of the search process, which remains at an early stage as the club canvasses interest and form a shortlist.

Ashley Hansen during Carlton's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hansen’s decision has further enhanced caretaker Jarrad Schofield's chances, however, after winning back-to-back matches ahead of a winnable clash against the injury-ravaged Blues on Sunday.

Hansen joins Fremantle assistant Jaymie Graham, Port Adelaide's Josh Carr and one-time favourite Dean Cox at Sydney in not pursuing the League's only available senior coaching vacancy.

The Eagles are committed to running a national search for their next senior coach after premiership coach Adam Simpson's departure.

Greater Western Sydney assistant Brett Montgomery is among those who have been canvassed, while Essendon's Daniel Giansiracusa, Melbourne’s Troy Chaplin and Collingwood's Hayden Skipworth are viewed as leading assistants with senior coaching aspirations.

Collingwood assistant and ex-Eagle Scott Selwood and Hawthorn forwards coach and ex-West Coast assistant Adrian Hickmott are others who have been linked as early contenders.

The Eagles are hoping to make an appointment in September, with Schofield so far engaging in casual conversations with the club about the role as he generates significant momentum for his chances while leading the team on caretaker basis.