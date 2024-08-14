The Power are desperate to get better and if that means attacking the Trade Period, Connor Rozee is ready to help

Jack Lukosius celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee could be getting on the phones come Trade Period time to lure Jack Lukosius and Alex Neal-Bullen home.

Melbourne premiership player Neal-Bullen confirmed on Wednesday he has requested a trade to his South Australian home for family reasons, while questions surround Lukosius’s future at Gold Coast.

Rozee concedes he is unsure whether the duo will land at Alberton but said the upcoming Trade Period will be crucial for their improvement.

"I only saw that (Neal-Bullen request) probably half an hour ago so not sure exactly what that means," Rozee said on Wednesday.

"I'm sure he'd love to get back to his family but I will leave it up to the staff in the club.

"There's lots of people out there, doesn't matter who it is, but we want to get better every year. That includes going pretty hard through Trade Period which we have done the last few years.

"An important part of our side is getting people from interstate and we've got a really good retention rate when we get people to come to our club.

"That'll be no different this year."

Neal-Bullen will leave the Demons after a decade in Melbourne.

The 2021 premiership player was drafted with pick No.40 in the 2014 national draft before making his debut the following year.

Meanwhile, Lukosius could make a move from Gold Coast despite being contracted until the end of 2026.

Should Lukosius consider a trade to the Crows, Rozee joked he would have to put a word in to keep his former junior teammate and close friend from settling at their cross-city rivals.

"We speak almost every day. Not specifically about the situation but he's going OK," Rozee said.

"I might have some convincing to do. I'm sure he'd love to come home.

"He's a South Australian but again there's a lot to play out and it's a very personal decision."