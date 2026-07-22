Stephen Coniglio hasn't opened talks with GWS yet but is keen to remain at the Giants

Stephen Coniglio during the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney veteran Stephen Coniglio wants to lock in his future with the Giants, revealing he is eager to sign an extension and finish his career as a "one-club player".

Coniglio is out of contract after this season, with the 32-year-old nearing the end of his landmark seven-year, $7 million extension signed in 2019.

Ahead of Saturday's Sydney Derby - a match Coniglio has featured in regularly since its inception - the Giants veteran admitted there are no active contract talks regarding playing on in 2027.

"I certainly want to keep playing," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I feel like it's the best I've felt mentally and physically with my body in a number of years now. Having missed playing footy, last year I couldn't get any continuity and didn't play much at all. So I've really missed being able to rock into a game feeling like myself. I certainly want to keep playing, and I hope the club does too, but as of yet, nothing."

Originally from Perth, Coniglio is an inaugural Giant and one of the club's all-time greats.

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A standout midfielder since the club's early days, he finished runner-up in the Kevin Sheedy Medal in back-to-back years (2022–23) and earned All-Australian squad honours in 2023.

He captained GWS in 2020–21, served as co-captain alongside Toby Greene and Josh Kelly in 2022, and held the vice-captaincy up until last year.

After becoming just the fourth inaugural Giant to reach 200 games in 2023, injuries restricted him to a combined 25 appearances over the next two seasons.

Yet despite potential interest from Western Australia, Coniglio shut down any suggestion of returning home, insisting his heart remains in Western Sydney.

"I'd love to stay here," he said.

"For me, to be a one-club player was always important. What that means nowadays in footy is different.

"It feels like my club, like it would for 'Cal' (Swans skipper Callum Mills) being at his club in Sydney. I'd love to be able to call myself a one-club player and finish my career here."

Stephen Coniglio ahead of the R10 match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and GWS at Optus Stadium on May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Alongside Coniglio's future, the Giants are focused on locking down impending marquee free agents Greene and Jesse Hogan.

While GWS has offered its 32-year-old captain a two-year extension, Greene is reportedly holding out for three and weighing up interest from Victorian suitors.

Raised in Melbourne's eastern suburbs, Greene is being closely monitored by several Victorian rivals ready to make a play if he opts for a move home.

Contract negotiations remain ongoing, with the skipper taking his time before making a final decision.

Toby Greene and Stephen Coniglio after the round five match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Manuka Oval, on April 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"He obviously has a big decision to make, but I can't think of anyone - maybe besides Callan (Ward) and Phil (Davis) - who has given more to this football club," Coniglio said.

"In terms of giving him the time he needs to make that call, we respect that. Definitely hopeful and confident that he will stay, but then again, he needs to make the best call for himself and his family.

"Do I think that's with the Giants? Selfishly, I'd love for us to go on a journey together and finish it together, so I hope he does. But I understand there's probably more going on than just being a one-club player. I'm very confident this is the right place for him and that he will make that decision."

Adding to the intrigue, Greene is set to miss three to four weeks with a quad strain suffered in Sunday's three-point loss to Essendon.

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Coniglio acknowledged that the Sydney Derby will feel noticeably different without their inspirational leader, but insisted his absence opens the door for another teammate to step up, with plenty of other senior players ready to carry the weight.

"(Greene's) no doubt a huge loss. Obviously, he's our captain as well, so there's the leadership stuff," he said.

"We'd love him to be playing, but it's part of the game, so we'll plan without him."

The last time the Giants faced the Swans at Engie Stadium, the hosts staged a massive 79-point turnaround. It was not a one-off either; the Giants again proved how explosive they can be when they piled on a 14-goal third-quarter blitz against Brisbane in round 11.

"They're a really dangerous prospect," Mills said.

"They've beaten pretty much every top team they've played, so we take them very seriously. They're really dangerous with the ball, so we're going to have to be on. We're looking forward to the contest."