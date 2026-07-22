Crows coach Matthew Nicks has backed Izak Rankine ahead of a clash with the Pies

Izak Rankine kicks the ball during Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Izak Rankine is in a "good space" to tackle Collingwood for the first time since his ban for a homophobic slur, his coach says.

Rankine was suspended for four matches for a slur aimed at Magpies defender Isaac Quaynor in an August 16 game last year.

The Crows ace missed his club's finals campaign last season – which included a loss to the Pies – and was still banned when Adelaide met Collingwood in their season-opener this year.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks says he hasn't discussed the issue with Rankine "at length" in the lead-up to Thursday night's clash against the Pies at Adelaide Oval.

"He's in a good space," Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's obvious from a personal point of view for Izak, it may be something.

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"I can't speak for Izak. But he knows that our group has got his back and he's got 100 per cent support.

"We'll go out there and try and put a team performance out and that's where his focus is at the moment."

Nicks urged Adelaide's parochial fans to show respect during the fixture.

"Come to the footy to support the footy. We'll do what we can to entertain and put on a show, that's what it's about," he said.

"We ask our supporters to just enjoy that and get involved with that part of it and then be respectful, like we ask of all our players – be respectful.

Matthew Nicks is seen during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"But it is a contest and there's a lot of emotion that comes with sport.

"(It's) just the ability to control that, but we want our supporters to be loud, which they are every week."

Magpie defender Brayden Maynard forecast another fiery encounter, given the Rankine-Quaynor undercurrent, but Nicks backed his players to remain calm.

"Our entire squad has learned a hell of a lot over the last couple of years around the importance of where you are from a mental point of view, your ability to stay calm and composed while at the same time smash into a contest," he said.

"Brayden plays right on the edge and he's an outstanding player and he loves it in that space, so we will expect that.

Brayden Maynard after the round 17 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium, on July 04, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Other players like to play in a different area, so we've just got to find the balance with that.

"We've got to be ready to compete with Collingwood because that's what they bring.

"We've had great match-ups against them across the years and there's been a fair bit of fire in them, so we've got to be ready for that."

The Crows have lost influential backman Mark Keane to illness, with Nick Murray summoned.

Key forward Darcy Fogarty is suspended, with veteran Taylor Walker expected to return after being rested last weekend.