IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Patrick Cripps and Sam Darcy the standouts on a big Sunday in round 23
- The two sides that cost themselves big-time ahead of a final-round squeeze
- Josh says there's a silver lining to Will Day's collarbone injury
- Is Dan Houston's season over after his Showdown hit on Izak Rankine?
