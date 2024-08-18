Joe Daniher rues a missed shot at goal during Brisbane's loss to Collingwood in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Patrick Cripps and Sam Darcy the standouts on a big Sunday in round 23

- The two sides that cost themselves big-time ahead of a final-round squeeze

- Josh says there's a silver lining to Will Day's collarbone injury

- Is Dan Houston's season over after his Showdown hit on Izak Rankine?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.